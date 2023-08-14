Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Revenue of $257 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, down 5.9% from $273 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Gross loss of $34 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to gross profit of $38 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss attributable to stockholders of $13 million, or $(0.27) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net income attributable to stockholders of $19 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Adjusted net loss of $35 million, or $(0.76) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to an adjusted net income of $19 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $42 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $35 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (1)

Backlog of $2.7 billion, up 36% compared to $2.0 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Positive cash flow from operating activities of $24 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

(1) Please refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations for our Non-GAAP financial measures, including, “Adjusted Net Loss,” “Adjusted Net Loss Per Share,” and “Adjusted EBITDA”

2023 Second Quarter Results

Southland incurred significant unfavorable charges during the quarter, primarily stemming from its legacy asphalt and concrete materials production and paving business. In an effort to wind down this component of its Transportation segment and reallocate resources towards core operations, the Company sold various materials production assets in the second quarter. As a result, the Company recorded unfavorable charges in the quarter related to additional expected future costs associated with procuring and transporting materials from third parties. While work is expected to be completed over the next one to two years, Southland has recorded the increased estimated future costs to finish these projects in this quarter in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The negative impact to gross margin from these charges were approximately $49 million for the second quarter. At the end of the second quarter, approximately 12% of Southland’s $2.7 billion backlog consists of legacy large-scale paving work.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 256,927 $ 273,016 Cost of construction 290,721 235,279 Gross profit (loss) (33,794) 37,737 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 16,448 13,490 Operating income (loss) (50,242) 24,247 Gain (loss) on investments, net 50 (259) Other income (expense), net 24,007 (780) Interest expense (4,305) (2,065) Income (loss) before income taxes (30,490) 21,143 Income tax expense (benefit) (18,589) 1,815 Net income (loss) (11,901) 19,328 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 925 (78) Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Holdings Stockholders $ (12,826) $ 19,406 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic (1) $ (0.27) Diluted (1) $ (0.27) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 46,870,890 Diluted (1) 46,870,890

(1) The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $256.9 million, a decrease of $16.1 million, or 5.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Gross loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $33.8 million, a decrease of $71.5 million, or 189.6%, compared to gross profit of $37.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Our gross profit margin decreased from 13.8% to a negative 13.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $16.4 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 21.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 6.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 4.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 531,756 $ 531,502 Cost of construction 546,607 488,834 Gross profit (loss) (14,851) 42,668 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 32,019 27,789 Operating income (loss) (46,870) 14,879 Gain on investments, net 18 21 Other income (expense), net 21,408 (1,356) Interest expense (7,559) (4,032) Income (loss) before income taxes (33,003) 9,512 Income tax expense (benefit) (16,836) 3,157 Net income (loss) (16,167) 6,355 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,323 550 Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Holdings Stockholders $ (17,490) $ 5,805 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic (1) $ (0.38) Diluted (1) $ (0.38) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 46,043,878 Diluted (1) 46,043,878

(1) The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $531.8 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.0%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Gross loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $14.9 million, a decrease of $57.5 million, or 134.8%, compared to gross profit of $42.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Our gross profit margin decreased from 8.0% to a negative 2.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $32.0 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 15.2%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 6.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 5.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Segment Revenue Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 65,567 25.5% $ 74,851 27.4% Transportation 191,360 74.5% 198,165 72.6% Total revenue $ 256,927 100.0% $ 273,016 100.0% Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 138,556 26.1% $ 149,894 28.2% Transportation 393,200 73.9% 381,608 71.8% Total revenue $ 531,756 100.0% $ 531,502 100.0% Segment Gross Profit Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 5,906 9.0% $ 12,422 16.6% Transportation (39,700) (20.7)% 25,315 12.8% Gross profit (loss) $ (33,794) (13.2)% $ 37,737 13.8% Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 14,672 10.6% $ 19,389 12.9% Transportation (29,523) (7.5)% 23,279 6.1% Gross profit (loss) $ (14,851) (2.8)% $ 42,668 8.0%

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Holdings Stockholders $ (12,826) $ 19,406 $ (17,490) $ 5,805 Depreciation and amortization 8,176 11,973 16,736 23,640 Income taxes (benefit) (18,589) 1,815 (16,836) 3,157 Interest expense 4,305 2,065 7,559 4,032 Interest income (161) — (298) (11) EBITDA (19,095) 35,259 (10,329) 36,623 Transaction related costs 559 — 1,594 — Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense reversal (23,625) — (20,689) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (42,161) $ 35,259 $ (29,424) $ 36,623

Backlog (Amounts in thousands) Backlog Balance December 31, 2022 $ 2,973,886 New contracts, change orders, and adjustments 262,088 Gross backlog 3,235,974 Less: contract revenue recognized in 2023 (538,464) Balance June 30, 2023 $ 2,697,510

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stock Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands except shares and per share data) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock: Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ (12,826) $ 19,406 $ (17,490) $ 5,805 Adjustments: Transaction related costs 559 — 1,594 — Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense (23,625) — (20,689) — Income tax impact of adjustments (1) 463 — (311) — Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (35,429) $ 19,406 $ (36,896) $ 5,805 Weighted average shares outstanding (2) Basic and diluted (2) 46,870,890 46,043,878 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (2) $ (0.27) $ (0.38) Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (2) $ (0.76) $ (0.80)

(1) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods. (2) The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) As of ASSETS June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,124 $ 57,915 Restricted cash 14,984 14,076 Accounts receivable, net 183,439 135,678 Retainage receivables 125,220 122,682 Contract assets 508,378 512,906 Other current assets 28,340 24,047 Total current assets 899,485 867,304 Property and equipment, net 102,340 114,084 Right-of-use assets 16,551 16,893 Investments - unconsolidated entities 119,029 113,724 Investments - limited liability companies 2,590 2,590 Investments - private equity 3,266 3,261 Deferred tax asset 21,458 — Goodwill 1,528 1,528 Intangible assets, net 1,956 2,218 Other noncurrent assets 3,298 3,703 Total noncurrent assets 272,016 258,001 Total assets $ 1,171,501 $ 1,125,305 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 133,736 $ 126,385 Retainage payable 38,369 33,677 Accrued liabilities 131,001 121,584 Current portion of long-term debt 51,326 46,322 Short-term lease liabilities 15,598 16,572 Contract liabilities 197,336 131,557 Total current liabilities 567,366 476,097 Long-term debt 233,218 227,278 Long-term lease liabilities 8,483 10,032 Deferred tax liabilities 2,985 3,392 Other noncurrent liabilities 96,583 48,622 Total long-term liabilities 341,269 289,324 Total liabilities 908,635 765,421 Commitment and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 share, none issued and outstanding in 2023 — — Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 24,400,000 issued and outstanding in 2022 — 24,400 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 share, 47,856,114 and none issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 8 — Additional paid-in-capital 269,436 — Accumulated deficit (17,490) — Accumulated other comprehensive income (923) (2,576) Members’ capital — 327,614 Total stockholders' equity 251,031 349,438 Noncontrolling interest 11,835 10,446 Total equity 262,866 359,884 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,171,501 $ 1,125,305

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (16,167) $ 6,355 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 16,736 23,640 Deferred taxes (21,866) (92) Change in fair value of earnout liability (20,689) — Gain on sale of assets (85) (1,208) Foreign currency remeasurement gain (3,641) 191 Earnings from equity method investments (140) (3,803) TZC investment present value accretion (1,213) (1,166) Loss (gain) on trading securities, net 24 (357) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (53,589) (50,631) Contract assets 4,803 (6,625) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,093) (3,502) ROU assets 343 2,347 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 21,700 (30,934) Contract liabilities 65,774 (13,899) Operating lease liabilities (126) (2,298) Other 1,593 67 Net cash used in operating activities (10,636) (81,915) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (4,953) (2,679) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 7,214 2,726 Loss on investment in limited liability company — 335 Proceeds from the sale of trading securities (21) 814 Capital contribution to investees — (1,000) Net cash provided by investing activities 2,240 196 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on line of credit 3,000 55,000 Borrowings on notes payable 248 695 Payments on notes payable (27,701) (21,294) Advances from (to) related parties 215 (404) Payments from related parties 5 7 Payments on finance lease (2,396) (3,430) Distributions (110) (1,556) Proceeds from merger of Legato II and Southland Holdings, LLC 17,088 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (9,651) 29,018 Effect of exchange rate on cash 164 945 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,883) (51,756) Beginning of period 71,991 111,242 End of period $ 54,108 $ 59,486 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,903 $ 4,127 Cash paid for interest $ 7,541 $ 4,106 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases $ 8,528 $ 6,771 Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable $ 6,667 $ 580 Issuance of post-merger earn out shares $ 35,000 $ — Dividend financed with notes payable $ 50,000 $ —

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunnelling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including but not limited to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), backlog, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland’s financial condition and results of operations. Southland also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Southland’s current and historical results: adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net loss per share attributable to common stock; and adjusted net loss attributable to common stock, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures) to net loss attributable to common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

