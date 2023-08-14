Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2023.

  • Revenue of $257 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, down 5.9% from $273 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Gross loss of $34 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to gross profit of $38 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net loss attributable to stockholders of $13 million, or $(0.27) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net income attributable to stockholders of $19 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted net loss of $35 million, or $(0.76) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to an adjusted net income of $19 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.(1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of negative $42 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $35 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (1)
  • Backlog of $2.7 billion, up 36% compared to $2.0 billion as of June 30, 2022.
  • Positive cash flow from operating activities of $24 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
  

(1)

 

Please refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations for our Non-GAAP financial measures, including, “Adjusted Net Loss,” “Adjusted Net Loss Per Share,” and “Adjusted EBITDA”

2023 Second Quarter Results

Southland incurred significant unfavorable charges during the quarter, primarily stemming from its legacy asphalt and concrete materials production and paving business. In an effort to wind down this component of its Transportation segment and reallocate resources towards core operations, the Company sold various materials production assets in the second quarter. As a result, the Company recorded unfavorable charges in the quarter related to additional expected future costs associated with procuring and transporting materials from third parties. While work is expected to be completed over the next one to two years, Southland has recorded the increased estimated future costs to finish these projects in this quarter in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The negative impact to gross margin from these charges were approximately $49 million for the second quarter. At the end of the second quarter, approximately 12% of Southland’s $2.7 billion backlog consists of legacy large-scale paving work.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Revenue

 

$

256,927

 

$

273,016

Cost of construction

 

 

290,721

 

 

235,279

Gross profit (loss)

 

 

(33,794)

 

 

37,737

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

16,448

 

 

13,490

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(50,242)

 

 

24,247

Gain (loss) on investments, net

 

 

50

 

 

(259)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

24,007

 

 

(780)

Interest expense

 

 

(4,305)

 

 

(2,065)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(30,490)

 

 

21,143

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(18,589)

 

 

1,815

Net income (loss)

 

 

(11,901)

 

 

19,328

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

925

 

 

(78)

Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Holdings Stockholders

 

$

(12,826)

 

$

19,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (1)

 

$

(0.27)

 

 

 

Diluted (1)

 

$

(0.27)

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (1)

 

 

46,870,890

 

 

 

Diluted (1)

 

 

46,870,890

 

 

 

(1)

 

The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $256.9 million, a decrease of $16.1 million, or 5.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Gross loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $33.8 million, a decrease of $71.5 million, or 189.6%, compared to gross profit of $37.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Our gross profit margin decreased from 13.8% to a negative 13.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $16.4 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 21.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 6.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 4.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Revenue

 

$

531,756

 

$

531,502

Cost of construction

 

 

546,607

 

 

488,834

Gross profit (loss)

 

 

(14,851)

 

 

42,668

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

32,019

 

 

27,789

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(46,870)

 

 

14,879

Gain on investments, net

 

 

18

 

 

21

Other income (expense), net

 

 

21,408

 

 

(1,356)

Interest expense

 

 

(7,559)

 

 

(4,032)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(33,003)

 

 

9,512

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(16,836)

 

 

3,157

Net income (loss)

 

 

(16,167)

 

 

6,355

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,323

 

 

550

Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Holdings Stockholders

 

$

(17,490)

 

$

5,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (1)

 

$

(0.38)

 

 

 

Diluted (1)

 

$

(0.38)

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (1)

 

 

46,043,878

 

 

 

Diluted (1)

 

 

46,043,878

 

 

 

(1) 

The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $531.8 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.0%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Gross loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $14.9 million, a decrease of $57.5 million, or 134.8%, compared to gross profit of $42.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Our gross profit margin decreased from 8.0% to a negative 2.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $32.0 million, an increase of $4.2 million, or 15.2%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 6.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 5.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Segment Revenue

 

 

   

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

    

% of Total

Segment

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

Civil

 $

65,567

 

25.5%

 $

74,851

 

27.4%

Transportation

 

191,360

 

74.5%

 

198,165

 

72.6%

Total revenue

 $

256,927

 

100.0%

 $

273,016

 

100.0%

 

   

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

  

% of Total

 

    

% of Total

Segment

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

Civil

 $

138,556

 

26.1%

 $

149,894

 

28.2%

Transportation

 

393,200

 

73.9%

 

381,608

 

71.8%

Total revenue

 $

531,756

 

100.0%

 $

531,502

 

100.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Gross Profit

 
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

% of Segment

 

 

 

% of Segment

Segment

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

Civil

 

$

5,906

 

9.0%

 

$

12,422

 

16.6%

Transportation

 

 

(39,700)

 

(20.7)%

 

 

25,315

 

12.8%

Gross profit (loss)

 

$

(33,794)

 

(13.2)%

 

$

37,737

 

13.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

% of Segment

 

 

 

% of Segment

Segment

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

Civil

 

$

14,672

 

10.6%

 

$

19,389

 

12.9%

Transportation

 

 

(29,523)

 

(7.5)%

 

 

23,279

 

6.1%

Gross profit (loss)

 

$

(14,851)

 

(2.8)%

 

$

42,668

 

8.0%

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Holdings Stockholders

 

$

(12,826)

 

$

19,406

 

$

(17,490)

 

$

5,805

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,176

 

 

11,973

 

 

16,736

 

 

23,640

Income taxes (benefit)

 

 

(18,589)

 

 

1,815

 

 

(16,836)

 

 

3,157

Interest expense

 

 

4,305

 

 

2,065

 

 

7,559

 

 

4,032

Interest income

 

 

(161)

 

 

 

 

(298)

 

 

(11)

EBITDA

 

 

(19,095)

 

 

35,259

 

 

(10,329)

 

 

36,623

Transaction related costs

 

 

559

 

 

 

 

1,594

 

 

Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense reversal

 

 

(23,625)

 

 

 

 

(20,689)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(42,161)

 

$

35,259

 

$

(29,424)

 

$

36,623

Backlog

  

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

Backlog

Balance December 31, 2022

 

$

2,973,886

New contracts, change orders, and adjustments

 

 

262,088

Gross backlog

 

 

3,235,974

Less: contract revenue recognized in 2023

 

 

(538,464)

Balance June 30, 2023

 

$

2,697,510

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stock Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands except shares and per share data)

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported)

 

$

(12,826)

 

$

19,406

 

$

(17,490)

 

$

5,805

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction related costs

 

 

559

 

 

 

 

1,594

 

 

Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense

 

 

(23,625)

 

 

 

 

(20,689)

 

 

Income tax impact of adjustments (1)

 

 

463

 

 

 

 

(311)

 

 

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(35,429)

 

$

19,406

 

$

(36,896)

 

$

5,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted (2)

 

 

46,870,890

 

 

 

 

 

46,043,878

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (2)

 

$

(0.27)

 

 

 

 

$

(0.38)

 

 

 

Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (2)

 

$

(0.76)

 

 

 

 

$

(0.80)

 

 

 

(1)

 

The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods.

  

 

(2)

 

The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

As of

ASSETS

 

June 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

39,124

 

$

57,915

Restricted cash

 

 

14,984

 

 

14,076

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

183,439

 

 

135,678

Retainage receivables

 

 

125,220

 

 

122,682

Contract assets

 

 

508,378

 

 

512,906

Other current assets

 

 

28,340

 

 

24,047

Total current assets

 

 

899,485

 

 

867,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

102,340

 

 

114,084

Right-of-use assets

 

 

16,551

 

 

16,893

Investments - unconsolidated entities

 

 

119,029

 

 

113,724

Investments - limited liability companies

 

 

2,590

 

 

2,590

Investments - private equity

 

 

3,266

 

 

3,261

Deferred tax asset

 

 

21,458

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

1,528

 

 

1,528

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,956

 

 

2,218

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

3,298

 

 

3,703

Total noncurrent assets

 

 

272,016

 

 

258,001

Total assets

 

$

1,171,501

 

$

1,125,305

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

133,736

 

$

126,385

Retainage payable

 

 

38,369

 

 

33,677

Accrued liabilities

 

 

131,001

 

 

121,584

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

51,326

 

 

46,322

Short-term lease liabilities

 

 

15,598

 

 

16,572

Contract liabilities

 

 

197,336

 

 

131,557

Total current liabilities

 

 

567,366

 

 

476,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

233,218

 

 

227,278

Long-term lease liabilities

 

 

8,483

 

 

10,032

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

2,985

 

 

3,392

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

96,583

 

 

48,622

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

341,269

 

 

289,324

Total liabilities

 

 

908,635

 

 

765,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitment and contingencies (Note 7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 share, none issued and outstanding in 2023

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 24,400,000 issued and outstanding in 2022

 

 

 

 

24,400

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 share, 47,856,114 and none issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively

 

 

8

 

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

269,436

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(17,490)

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

(923)

 

 

(2,576)

Members’ capital

 

 

 

 

327,614

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

251,031

 

 

349,438

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

11,835

 

 

10,446

Total equity

 

 

262,866

 

 

359,884

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,171,501

 

$

1,125,305

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

 

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(16,167)

 

$

6,355

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

16,736

 

 

23,640

Deferred taxes

 

 

(21,866)

 

 

(92)

Change in fair value of earnout liability

 

 

(20,689)

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(85)

 

 

(1,208)

Foreign currency remeasurement gain

 

 

(3,641)

 

 

191

Earnings from equity method investments

 

 

(140)

 

 

(3,803)

TZC investment present value accretion

 

 

(1,213)

 

 

(1,166)

Loss (gain) on trading securities, net

 

 

24

 

 

(357)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(53,589)

 

 

(50,631)

Contract assets

 

 

4,803

 

 

(6,625)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(4,093)

 

 

(3,502)

ROU assets

 

 

343

 

 

2,347

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

21,700

 

 

(30,934)

Contract liabilities

 

 

65,774

 

 

(13,899)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(126)

 

 

(2,298)

Other

 

 

1,593

 

 

67

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(10,636)

 

 

(81,915)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of fixed assets

 

 

(4,953)

 

 

(2,679)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

 

 

7,214

 

 

2,726

Loss on investment in limited liability company

 

 

 

 

335

Proceeds from the sale of trading securities

 

 

(21)

 

 

814

Capital contribution to investees

 

 

 

 

(1,000)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

2,240

 

 

196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings on line of credit

 

 

3,000

 

 

55,000

Borrowings on notes payable

 

 

248

 

 

695

Payments on notes payable

 

 

(27,701)

 

 

(21,294)

Advances from (to) related parties

 

 

215

 

 

(404)

Payments from related parties

 

 

5

 

 

7

Payments on finance lease

 

 

(2,396)

 

 

(3,430)

Distributions

 

 

(110)

 

 

(1,556)

Proceeds from merger of Legato II and Southland Holdings, LLC

 

 

17,088

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(9,651)

 

 

29,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate on cash

 

 

164

 

 

945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(17,883)

 

 

(51,756)

Beginning of period

 

 

71,991

 

 

111,242

End of period

 

$

54,108

 

$

59,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

$

2,903

 

$

4,127

Cash paid for interest

 

$

7,541

 

$

4,106

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases

 

$

8,528

 

$

6,771

Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable

 

$

6,667

 

$

580

Issuance of post-merger earn out shares

 

$

35,000

 

$

Dividend financed with notes payable

 

$

50,000

 

$

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including but not limited to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), backlog, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland’s financial condition and results of operations. Southland also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Southland’s current and historical results: adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net loss per share attributable to common stock; and adjusted net loss attributable to common stock, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures) to net loss attributable to common stock.

