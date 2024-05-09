Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”) announced today that a subsidiary in its Civil segment, Oscar Renda Contracting, has been awarded a contract to construct the Bull Run Filtration Facility Project in Portland, Oregon.

The scope of work for this project includes installing inlet structures, an ozone contact basin, injection and flash mix, flocculation and sedimentation basins, precast structures, and approximately 37,000 linear feet of piping. The new water filtration treatment plant is expected to assist in providing nearly one million residents in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington counties with safe drinking water. This project will be included in second quarter 2024 backlog.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunneling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas. For more information, please visit Southland’s website at www.southlandholdings.com.

