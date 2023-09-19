Exhibit 99.1

Civil Segment Water Conveyance: Projects include water pipeline and wastewater conveyance construction. We have installed large diameter water pipelines up to 168". Tunneling: Projects include tunneling for drainage relief, sewage, treatment plants, and transmission all in various geotechnical conditions. Facilities: Projects include constructing pump stations, water and wastewater treatment facilities and water storage for drainage relief, sewage, treatment plants. Levees, Dams & Cofferdams: Projects include constructing levees, dams, and cofferdams to solve the most complicated water flow, retention and dewatering issues. BUILDING GREAT THINGS Navajo Gallup Water Supply Project Gallup, New Mexico Lake Mead Intake No. 3 Las Vegas, Nevada Waller Creek Tunnel Inlet Facility Austin, Texas