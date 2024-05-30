Southland Holdings, Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. The Company's segments include Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment operates throughout North America and specializes in services that include the design and construction of water pipeline, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment operates throughout North America and specializes in services that include the design and construction of bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. The Company's customers include public and private entities. Its public sector customers include certain federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, and utilities. The Company's private customers consist of the owners of industrial, commercial and residential sites.

