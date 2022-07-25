SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - Form 8-K
SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE
SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
•Second quarter net income of $25.4 million;
•Linked quarter loan growth, net of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, of 4.6%;
•Linked quarter net interest margin (FTE) increased to 3.30%(1);
•Annualized return on second quarter average assets of 1.42%;
•Annualized return on second quarter average tangible common equity of 18.62%(1); and
•Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.16% of total assets.
Tyler, Texas (July 25, 2022) Southside Bancshares, Inc. ("Southside" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Southside reported net income of $25.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $4.1 million, or 19.2%, compared to $21.3 million for the same period in 2021. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.14, or 21.5%, to $0.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $0.65 for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 13.33%, compared to 9.73% for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average assets was 1.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.20% for the same period in 2021.
"Excellent second quarter financial results for 2022 were highlighted by net income of $25.4 million, earnings per diluted common share of $0.79, annualized linked quarter loan growth of 18%, net of PPP loans, an eight basis point increase in our net interest margin, continued strong asset quality metrics and an efficiency ratio of 47.74%," stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. "The economic conditions and growth prospects for the markets we serve, even against the headwinds of inflation, continue to reflect a solid and positive overall outlook. Increasing interest rates and rising building costs have taken some of the steam out of the highly robust single family housing market, however there continues to be a shortage of housing in several Texas markets. Loan growth during the first half of the year has been extremely strong. Some of the second quarter loan growth may have a short duration and we anticipate modestly higher loan pay-offs in the second half of this year when compared to the first half. As a result we anticipate loan growth in the second half of the year will slow from the levels we experienced during the first half of the year."
Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Net income was $25.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $21.3 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $4.1 million, or 19.2%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.79 and $0.65 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in net income was primarily a result of an increase in interest income and a reversal of provision for credit losses, partially offset by net losses on sales of securities available for sale ("AFS"). For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we reversed $0.6 million of provision for credit losses compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were 1.42% and 13.33%, respectively, compared to 1.20% and 9.73%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 50.61% and 47.74%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 53.09% and 50.31%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 50.71% and 48.15%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $51.1 million, compared to $45.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 11.9%. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2021 was due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the yield and the average balance of interest earning assets, and a decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in the interest income from PPP loans. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 4.4%, compared to $48.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance and yield on our loans.
Our net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 3.07% and 3.30%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 2.86% and 3.06%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. Linked quarter, net interest margin increased four basis points from 3.03% and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) increased eight basis points from 3.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Noninterest income was $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 16.8%, compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to a net loss on sale of securities AFS of $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net gain of $15,000 for the same period in 2021 and a decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by increases in other noninterest income and brokerage services income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.6 million, or 15.2%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to a decrease in other noninterest income and additional net losses on sale of securities AFS.
Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 4.6%, to $32.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $30.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily the result of increases in other noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, software and data processing expense and advertising, travel and entertainment expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $0.9 million, or 2.9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Income tax expense increased $0.4 million, or 14.2%, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.2 million, or 4.8%. Our effective tax rate ("ETR") decreased to 11.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 11.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and increased from 11.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Net income was $50.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $55.4 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 9.0%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.56 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.69 for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 7.7%. The decrease in net income was largely driven by a decrease in the reversals of provision for credit losses and the net losses on the sale of securities AFS, partially offset by the increase in net interest income. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we reversed $0.3 million of provision for credit losses compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $8.5 million for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were 1.41% and 12.31%, respectively, compared to 1.59% and 12.75%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 50.66% and 47.94%, respectively,for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 53.05% and 50.38%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Net interest income was $100.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $92.0 million for the same period in 2021, due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average balance of investment securities and loans, and the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in the interest income from PPP loans.
Our net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) were 3.05% and 3.26%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 2.93% and 3.13%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest marginwas due to lower average rates on our interest bearing liabilities and higher average balances on our interest earning assets during the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Noninterest income was $19.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of 19.3%, compared to $24.6 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to the net loss on sale of securities AFS of $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net gain of $2.0 million for the same period in 2021 and a decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by increases in other noninterest income, deposit services income and brokerage services income.
Noninterest expense was $63.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $61.9 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $1.4 million, or 2.2%. The increase was the result of increases in software and data processing expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense, salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a decrease in the amortization of intangibles.
Income tax expense decreased $1.2 million, or 15.6%, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Our ETR was approximately 11.3% and 12.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The lower ETR for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.
Balance Sheet Data
At June 30, 2022, we had $7.61 billion in total assets, compared to $7.26 billion at December 31, 2021 and $7.18 billion at June 30, 2021.
Loans at June 30, 2022 were $3.96 billion, an increase of $320.7 million, or 8.8%, compared to $3.64 billion at June 30, 2021. Our PPP loans, a component of the commercial loan category, decreased $129.1 million over that period due to forgiveness payments received for loans funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $449.8 million, or 12.8%, due to increases of $403.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $60.6 million in
commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) and $39.8 million in municipal loans. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $37.7 million in 1-4 family residential loans, $9.1 million in loans to individuals and $7.6 million in construction loans. Excluding a $10.9 million decrease in PPP loans during the quarter, linked quarter loans increased $173.0 million, or 4.6%, due to increases of $112.1 million in commercial real estate loans, $38.7 million in commercial loans (excluding PPP loans), $30.3 million in construction loans and $2.1 million in municipal loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $7.1 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $3.1 million in loans to individuals.
Securities at June 30, 2022 were $2.82 billion, a decrease of $43.9 million, or 1.5%, compared to $2.86 billion at June 30, 2021. Linked quarter, securities increased $276.7 million, or 10.9%, from $2.54 billion at March 31, 2022, a result of purchases during the quarter that more than offset the sales of securities, principal payments and increase in the unrealized losses in the portfolio. During the second quarter, we transferred additional municipal securities, corporate bonds and U.S. Agency MBS with fair values of approximately $489.1 million, $95.3 million and $28.3 million, respectively, to held to maturity ("HTM"). All transfers from AFS to HTM were at the fair market value on the date of transfer. There was no impact to the income statement as a result of these transfers.
Deposits at June 30, 2022 were $6.25 billion, an increase of $1.09 billion, or 21.2%, compared to $5.16 billion at June 30, 2021. Linked quarter, deposits increased $178.0 million, or 2.9%, from $6.07 billion at March 31, 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, brokered deposits decreased $15.9 million, or 2.4%, compared to March 31, 2022, and increased $602.2 million, or 1,047.8%, compared to June 30, 2021, associated with funding our cash flow hedge swaps in place of the Federal Home Loan Bank advances to obtain lower cost funding.
On March 1, 2022, our board of directors approved a Stock Repurchase Plan, authorizing the repurchase, from time to time, of up to 1.0 million shares of the Company's outstanding common stock. Repurchases may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. During the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, we purchased 223,901 shares of common stock at an average price of $39.49 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan. Subsequent to June 30, 2022 and through July 21, 2022, we purchased 8,613 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.93 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2022 were $11.8 million, or 0.16% of total assets, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 22.6%, compared to $15.3 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, and an increase from $11.5 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, nonaccrual loans increased $0.8 million, or 32.3%, partially offset by a decrease in troubled debt restructured loans of $0.5 million, or 5.8%.
The allowance for loan losses decreased to $35.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $42.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an improved economic forecast and improved asset quality, offset slightly by continued economic uncertainty related to inflation and recessionary concerns.The allowance for loan losses was $35.5 million, or 0.93% of total loans, at March 31, 2022.
We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans of $0.1 million and a provision of $1.5 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to a provision of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net recoveries were $37,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $61,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $15,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net recoveries were $22,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.5 million and a provision of $0.2 million for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to a provision of $28,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we recorded reversals of provision of $0.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at June 30, 2022 was $1.9 million and is included in other liabilities.
Dividend
Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share on May 5, 2022, which was paid on June 2, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of May 19, 2022.
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures ("FTE"): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.
Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.
Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.
Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the "Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates" tables.
A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
About Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.61 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 56 branches in Texas and operates a network of 74 ATMs/ITMs.
To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "should," "may," "might," "will," "would," "seek," "intend," "probability," "risk," "goal," "target," "objective," "plans," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business, financial position, operations and prospects, including our ability to continue our business activities in certain communities we serve, the duration of the pandemic and its continued effects on local, national and global financial markets, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities resulting in decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, heightened inflation, labor shortages and interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and other government actions in response to the pandemic, including regulations or laws enacted to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under "Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information" and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
As of
2022
2021
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
111,099
$
90,399
$
91,120
$
83,346
$
92,047
Interest earning deposits
12,910
72,158
110,633
3,787
36,441
Federal funds sold
48,280
24,550
-
-
-
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value
1,733,354
2,065,984
2,764,325
2,753,104
2,766,035
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value
1,083,672
474,319
90,780
92,479
94,850
Total securities
2,817,026
2,540,303
2,855,105
2,845,583
2,860,885
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
13,726
3,757
14,375
27,248
28,081
Loans held for sale
815
1,576
1,684
1,131
2,510
Loans
3,963,041
3,800,916
3,645,162
3,647,585
3,642,346
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(35,449)
(35,524)
(35,273)
(38,022)
(42,913)
Net loans
3,927,592
3,765,392
3,609,889
3,609,563
3,599,433
Premises & equipment, net
142,772
142,880
142,509
142,736
142,835
Goodwill
201,116
201,116
201,116
201,116
201,116
Other intangible assets, net
5,687
6,273
6,895
7,553
8,248
Bank owned life insurance
132,675
131,923
131,232
130,522
116,886
Other assets
192,363
138,788
95,044
83,106
93,926
Total assets
$
7,606,061
$
7,119,115
$
7,259,602
$
7,135,691
$
7,182,408
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest bearing deposits
$
1,735,488
$
1,630,056
$
1,644,775
$
1,596,781
$
1,501,120
Interest bearing deposits
4,512,921
4,440,343
4,077,552
3,734,874
3,655,047
Total deposits
6,248,409
6,070,399
5,722,327
5,331,655
5,156,167
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
212,179
34,067
367,257
679,928
745,151
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs
98,604
98,569
98,534
98,500
197,312
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
60,262
60,261
60,260
60,259
60,258
Other liabilities
254,825
71,578
99,052
87,483
129,120
Total liabilities
6,874,279
6,334,874
6,347,430
6,257,825
6,288,008
Shareholders' equity
731,782
784,241
912,172
877,866
894,400
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,606,061
$
7,119,115
$
7,259,602
$
7,135,691
$
7,182,408
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Income Statement:
Total interest income
$
57,100
$
53,873
$
54,760
$
55,076
$
52,586
Total interest expense
6,022
4,967
5,359
6,870
6,939
Net interest income
51,078
48,906
49,401
48,206
45,647
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(633)
294
(3,421)
(5,071)
1,677
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
51,711
48,612
52,822
53,277
43,970
Noninterest income
Deposit services
6,496
6,628
6,855
6,779
6,609
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale
(2,177)
(1,543)
463
1,381
15
Gain on sale of loans
208
178
356
299
393
Trust fees
1,520
1,494
1,586
1,494
1,496
Bank owned life insurance
720
691
710
637
645
Brokerage services
1,098
809
907
846
850
Other
1,232
2,468
1,134
1,333
925
Total noninterest income
9,097
10,725
12,011
12,769
10,933
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
20,329
19,969
20,067
19,777
20,004
Net occupancy
3,654
3,656
3,541
3,532
3,606
Advertising, travel & entertainment
716
737
876
579
475
ATM expense
356
281
345
311
272
Professional fees
1,147
927
849
1,135
1,040
Software and data processing
1,739
1,631
1,454
1,503
1,406
Communications
509
503
544
552
612
FDIC insurance
477
472
464
454
435
Amortization of intangibles
586
622
658
695
730
Loss on redemption of subordinated notes
-
-
-
1,118
-
Other
2,593
2,397
2,536
2,107
2,119
Total noninterest expense
32,106
31,195
31,334
31,763
30,699
Income before income tax expense
28,702
28,142
33,499
34,283
24,204
Income tax expense
3,297
3,146
4,812
4,977
2,887
Net income
$
25,405
$
24,996
$
28,687
$
29,306
$
21,317
Common Share Data:
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
32,119
32,357
32,311
32,465
32,632
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
32,251
32,537
32,487
32,556
32,799
Common shares outstanding end of period
32,108
32,294
32,352
32,273
32,675
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.79
$
0.77
$
0.89
$
0.90
$
0.65
Diluted
0.79
0.77
0.88
0.90
0.65
Book value per common share
22.79
24.28
28.20
27.20
27.37
Tangible book value per common share (1)
16.35
17.86
21.77
20.74
20.97
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.34
0.34
0.39
0.33
0.33
Selected Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.42
%
1.40
%
1.57
%
1.61
%
1.20
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
13.33
11.42
12.67
12.89
9.73
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
18.62
15.20
16.80
17.10
13.13
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)
3.66
3.53
3.55
3.59
3.49
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.52
0.44
0.46
0.59
0.60
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
3.30
3.22
3.23
3.16
3.06
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
3.14
3.09
3.09
3.00
2.89
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
144.54
141.93
141.21
138.86
137.85
Noninterest expense to average total assets
1.79
1.75
1.72
1.75
1.73
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
47.74
48.15
47.61
47.92
50.31
(1)Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Nonperforming Assets:
$
11,815
$
11,455
$
11,609
$
12,424
$
15,269
Nonaccrual loans
3,119
2,357
2,536
3,013
5,154
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days
-
-
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured loans
8,568
9,098
9,073
9,371
9,549
Other real estate owned
128
-
-
25
566
Repossessed assets
-
-
-
15
-
Asset Quality Ratios:
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:
Total loans
0.08
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.14
%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:
Total assets
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.17
0.21
Total loans
0.30
0.30
0.32
0.34
0.42
Total loans and OREO
0.30
0.30
0.32
0.34
0.42
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO
0.30
0.30
0.32
0.35
0.43
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:
Nonaccruing loans
1,136.55
1,507.17
1,390.89
1,261.93
832.62
Nonperforming assets
300.03
310.12
303.84
306.04
281.05
Total loans
0.89
0.93
0.97
1.04
1.18
Total loans, excluding PPP loans
0.90
0.94
0.98
1.06
1.22
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
-
-
-
0.05
0.01
Capital Ratios:
Shareholders' equity to total assets
9.62
11.02
12.57
12.30
12.45
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.83
13.67
14.17
14.07
14.38
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.94
14.86
15.43
15.35
15.71
Total risk-based capital
16.38
17.50
18.15
18.18
20.95
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.34
10.39
10.33
10.14
10.21
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)
7.10
8.35
9.99
9.66
9.82
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets
10.64
12.28
12.42
12.51
12.38
(1)Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Loan Portfolio Composition
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Real Estate Loans:
Construction
$
520,484
$
490,166
$
447,860
$
422,095
$
528,157
1-4 Family Residential
640,706
647,837
651,140
660,689
678,402
Commercial
1,834,734
1,722,577
1,598,172
1,605,132
1,430,900
Commercial Loans
428,974
401,144
418,998
443,708
497,513
Municipal Loans
457,239
455,155
443,078
427,259
417,398
Loans to Individuals
80,904
84,037
85,914
88,702
89,976
Total Loans
$
3,963,041
$
3,800,916
$
3,645,162
$
3,647,585
$
3,642,346
Summary of Changes in Allowances:
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
35,524
$
35,273
$
38,022
$
42,913
$
41,454
Loans charged-off
(479)
(555)
(489)
(940)
(527)
Recoveries of loans charged-off
516
540
455
437
466
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
37
(15)
(34)
(503)
(61)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(112)
266
(2,715)
(4,388)
1,520
Balance at end of period
$
35,449
$
35,524
$
35,273
$
38,022
$
42,913
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures
Balance at beginning of period
$
2,412
$
2,384
$
3,090
$
3,773
$
3,616
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures
(521)
28
(706)
(683)
157
Balance at end of period
$
1,891
$
2,412
$
2,384
$
3,090
$
3,773
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$
37,340
$
37,936
$
37,657
$
41,112
$
46,686
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Income Statement:
Total interest income
$
110,973
$
106,151
Total interest expense
10,989
14,201
Net interest income
99,984
91,950
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(339)
(8,472)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
100,323
100,422
Noninterest income
Deposit services
13,124
12,734
Net gain on sale of securities available for sale
(3,720)
2,018
Gain on sale of loans
386
986
Trust fees
3,014
2,879
Bank owned life insurance
1,411
1,271
Brokerage services
1,907
1,630
Other
3,700
3,038
Total noninterest income
19,822
24,556
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
40,298
40,048
Net occupancy
7,310
7,166
Advertising, travel & entertainment
1,453
912
ATM expense
637
510
Professional fees
2,074
2,031
Software and data processing
3,370
2,718
Communications
1,012
1,137
FDIC insurance
949
889
Amortization of intangibles
1,208
1,496
Other
4,990
5,026
Total noninterest expense
63,301
61,933
Income before income tax expense
56,844
63,045
Income tax expense
6,443
7,637
Net income
$
50,401
$
55,408
Common Share Data:
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
32,237
32,730
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
32,394
32,860
Common shares outstanding end of period
32,108
32,675
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
1.56
$
1.69
Diluted
1.56
1.69
Book value per common share
22.79
27.37
Tangible book value per common share (1)
16.35
20.97
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.68
0.65
Selected Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.41
%
1.59
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.31
12.75
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.75
17.13
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)
3.60
3.58
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.48
0.62
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
3.26
3.13
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
3.12
2.96
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
143.24
136.72
Noninterest expense to average total assets
1.77
1.78
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
47.94
50.38
(1)Refer to "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Nonperforming Assets:
$
11,815
$
15,269
Nonaccrual loans
3,119
5,154
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days
-
-
Troubled debt restructured loans
8,568
9,549
Other real estate owned
128
566
Repossessed assets
-
-
Asset Quality Ratios:
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:
Total loans
0.08
%
0.14
%
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:
Total assets
0.16
0.21
Total loans
0.30
0.42
Total loans and OREO
0.30
0.42
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO
0.30
0.43
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:
Nonaccruing loans
1,136.55
832.62
Nonperforming assets
300.03
281.05
Total loans
0.89
1.18
Total loans, excluding PPP loans
0.90
1.22
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
-
0.01
Capital Ratios:
Shareholders' equity to total assets
9.62
12.45
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.83
14.38
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.94
15.71
Total risk-based capital
16.38
20.95
Tier 1 leverage capital
10.34
10.21
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)
7.10
9.82
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets
11.47
12.47
(1)Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Loan Portfolio Composition
2022
2021
Real Estate Loans:
Construction
$
520,484
$
528,157
1-4 Family Residential
640,706
678,402
Commercial
1,834,734
1,430,900
Commercial Loans
428,974
497,513
Municipal Loans
457,239
417,398
Loans to Individuals
80,904
89,976
Total Loans
$
3,963,041
$
3,642,346
Summary of Changes in Allowances:
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
35,273
$
49,006
Loans charged-off
(1,034)
(1,322)
Recoveries of loans charged-off
1,056
1,088
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
22
(234)
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
154
(5,859)
Balance at end of period
$
35,449
$
42,913
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures
Balance at beginning of period
$
2,384
$
6,386
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures
(493)
(2,613)
Balance at end of period
$
1,891
$
3,773
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
$
37,340
$
46,686
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for more information.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS
Loans (1)
$
3,847,614
$
39,088
4.07
%
$
3,703,980
$
35,625
3.90
%
Loans held for sale
1,776
18
4.07
%
928
8
3.50
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
617,603
4,632
3.01
%
644,706
4,608
2.90
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
1,653,871
13,599
3.30
%
1,563,185
12,683
3.29
%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
417,057
3,238
3.11
%
566,941
4,017
2.87
%
Total securities
2,688,531
21,469
3.20
%
2,774,832
21,308
3.11
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
17,663
77
1.75
%
20,677
113
2.22
%
Interest earning deposits
77,894
125
0.64
%
44,642
24
0.22
%
Federal funds sold
37,343
79
0.85
%
8,651
4
0.19
%
Total earning assets
6,670,821
60,856
3.66
%
6,553,710
57,082
3.53
%
Cash and due from banks
100,231
107,144
Accrued interest and other assets
446,136
607,235
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(35,895)
(35,636)
Total assets
$
7,181,293
$
7,232,453
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Savings accounts
$
670,187
326
0.20
%
$
652,394
273
0.17
%
Certificates of deposits
518,104
578
0.45
%
563,599
594
0.43
%
Interest bearing demand accounts
3,175,385
3,360
0.42
%
3,097,966
2,370
0.31
%
Total interest bearing deposits
4,363,676
4,264
0.39
%
4,313,959
3,237
0.30
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
55,990
224
1.60
%
122,783
366
1.21
%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
98,586
1,000
4.07
%
98,552
998
4.11
%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
60,262
471
3.13
%
60,261
356
2.40
%
Repurchase agreements
30,055
18
0.24
%
21,494
10
0.19
%
Other borrowings
6,549
45
2.76
%
467
-
-
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,615,118
6,022
0.52
%
4,617,516
4,967
0.44
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,702,985
1,642,973
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
98,870
84,009
Total liabilities
6,416,973
6,344,498
Shareholders' equity
764,320
887,955
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,181,293
$
7,232,453
Net interest income (FTE)
$
54,834
$
52,115
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.30
%
3.22
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
3.14
%
3.09
%
(1)Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
Note: As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, loans totaling $3.1 million and $2.4 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS
Loans (1)
$
3,668,767
$
36,740
3.97
%
$
3,662,496
$
37,744
4.09
%
Loans held for sale
1,980
11
2.20
%
1,640
12
2.90
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
590,104
4,215
2.83
%
532,679
3,853
2.87
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
1,508,196
12,699
3.34
%
1,453,275
12,315
3.36
%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
650,685
4,394
2.68
%
738,287
4,405
2.37
%
Total securities
2,748,985
21,308
3.08
%
2,724,241
20,573
3.00
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
38,832
175
1.79
%
39,786
111
1.11
%
Interest earning deposits
43,841
22
0.20
%
39,382
24
0.24
%
Total earning assets
6,502,405
58,256
3.55
%
6,467,545
58,464
3.59
%
Cash and due from banks
103,126
99,113
Accrued interest and other assets
662,654
684,917
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(38,317)
(43,052)
Total assets
$
7,229,868
$
7,208,523
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Savings accounts
$
624,377
264
0.17
%
$
598,118
249
0.17
%
Certificates of deposit
632,150
681
0.43
%
629,718
789
0.50
%
Interest bearing demand accounts
2,558,289
1,289
0.20
%
2,496,037
1,196
0.19
%
Total interest bearing deposits
3,814,816
2,234
0.23
%
3,723,873
2,234
0.24
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
609,310
1,758
1.14
%
656,474
1,865
1.13
%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
98,517
1,011
4.07
%
195,204
2,417
4.91
%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
60,259
345
2.27
%
60,258
345
2.27
%
Repurchase agreements
21,874
11
0.20
%
21,634
9
0.17
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,604,776
5,359
0.46
%
4,657,443
6,870
0.59
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,637,914
1,551,298
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
88,982
97,954
Total liabilities
6,331,672
6,306,695
Shareholders' equity
898,196
901,828
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,229,868
$
7,208,523
Net interest income (FTE)
$
52,897
$
51,594
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.23
%
3.16
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
3.09
%
3.00
%
(1)Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
Note: As of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, loans totaling $2.5 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS
Loans (1)
$
3,706,959
$
36,429
3.94
%
Loans held for sale
1,846
13
2.82
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
396,504
2,921
2.95
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
1,363,678
11,585
3.41
%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
847,206
4,647
2.20
%
Total securities
2,607,388
19,153
2.95
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
35,883
108
1.21
%
Interest earning deposits
43,175
17
0.16
%
Total earning assets
6,395,251
55,720
3.49
%
Cash and due from banks
90,735
Accrued interest and other assets
656,245
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(41,768)
Total assets
$
7,100,463
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Savings accounts
$
571,907
231
0.16
%
Certificates of deposit
658,708
936
0.57
%
Interest bearing demand accounts
2,459,335
1,172
0.19
%
Total interest bearing deposits
3,689,950
2,339
0.25
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
669,633
1,817
1.09
%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
197,284
2,423
4.93
%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
60,257
349
2.32
%
Repurchase agreements
22,024
11
0.20
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,639,148
6,939
0.60
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,485,383
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
97,137
Total liabilities
6,221,668
Shareholders' equity
878,795
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,100,463
Net interest income (FTE)
$
48,781
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.06
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
2.89
%
(1)Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
Note: As of June 30, 2021, loans totaling $5.2 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS
Loans (1)
$
3,776,194
$
74,713
3.99
%
$
3,670,708
$
73,183
4.02
%
Loans held for sale
1,354
26
3.87
%
2,321
33
2.87
%
Securities:
Taxable investment securities (2)
631,079
9,240
2.95
%
346,514
5,244
3.05
%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)
1,608,779
26,282
3.29
%
1,332,507
22,761
3.44
%
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)
491,585
7,255
2.98
%
893,752
10,735
2.42
%
Total securities
2,731,443
42,777
3.16
%
2,572,773
38,740
3.04
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments
19,161
190
2.00
%
35,760
244
1.38
%
Interest earning deposits
61,360
149
0.49
%
37,205
32
0.17
%
Federal funds sold
23,077
83
0.73
%
-
-
-
Total earning assets
6,612,589
117,938
3.60
%
6,318,767
112,232
3.58
%
Cash and due from banks
103,669
88,696
Accrued interest and other assets
522,167
666,280
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(35,766)
(45,483)
Total assets
$
7,202,659
$
7,028,260
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Savings accounts
$
661,339
599
0.18
%
$
544,696
440
0.16
%
Certificates of deposit
540,726
1,172
0.44
%
697,190
2,165
0.63
%
Interest bearing demand accounts
3,136,890
5,730
0.37
%
2,401,140
2,331
0.20
%
Total interest bearing deposits
4,338,955
7,501
0.35
%
3,643,026
4,936
0.27
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
89,202
590
1.33
%
698,413
3,725
1.08
%
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
98,569
1,998
4.09
%
197,268
4,818
4.93
%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
60,261
827
2.77
%
60,256
700
2.34
%
Repurchase agreements
25,798
28
0.22
%
22,769
22
0.19
%
Other borrowings
3,525
45
2.57
%
-
-
-
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,616,310
10,989
0.48
%
4,621,732
14,201
0.62
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
1,673,145
1,437,468
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
87,408
92,802
Total liabilities
6,376,863
6,152,002
Shareholders' equity
825,796
876,258
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,202,659
$
7,028,260
Net interest income (FTE)
$
106,949
$
98,031
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.26
%
3.13
%
Net interest spread (FTE)
3.12
%
2.96
%
(1)Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
Note: As of June 30, 2022 and 2021, loans totaling $3.1 million and $5.2 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
Net income
$
25,405
$
24,996
$
28,687
$
29,306
$
21,317
$
50,401
$
55,408
After-tax amortization expense
463
491
520
549
577
954
1,182
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$
25,868
$
25,487
$
29,207
$
29,855
$
21,894
$
51,355
$
56,590
Average shareholders' equity
$
764,320
$
887,955
$
898,196
$
901,828
$
878,795
$
825,796
$
876,258
Less: Average intangibles for the period
(207,163)
(207,774)
(208,412)
(209,097)
(209,808)
(207,467)
(210,183)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
557,157
$
680,181
$
689,784
$
692,731
$
668,987
$
618,329
$
666,075
Return on average tangible common equity
18.62
%
15.20
%
16.80
%
17.10
%
13.13
%
16.75
%
17.13
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Common equity at end of period
$
731,782
$
784,241
$
912,172
$
877,866
$
894,400
$
731,782
$
894,400
Less: Intangible assets at end of period
(206,803)
(207,389)
(208,011)
(208,669)
(209,364)
(206,803)
(209,364)
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period
$
524,979
$
576,852
$
704,161
$
669,197
$
685,036
$
524,979
$
685,036
Total assets at end of period
$
7,606,061
$
7,119,115
$
7,259,602
$
7,135,691
$
7,182,408
$
7,606,061
$
7,182,408
Less: Intangible assets at end of period
(206,803)
(207,389)
(208,011)
(208,669)
(209,364)
(206,803)
(209,364)
Tangible assets at end of period
$
7,399,258
$
6,911,726
$
7,051,591
$
6,927,022
$
6,973,044
$
7,399,258
$
6,973,044
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets
7.10
%
8.35
%
9.99
%
9.66
%
9.82
%
7.10
%
9.82
%
Common shares outstanding end of period
32,108
32,294
32,352
32,273
32,675
32,108
32,675
Tangible book value per common share
$
16.35
$
17.86
$
21.77
$
20.74
$
20.97
$
16.35
$
20.97
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
51,078
$
48,906
$
49,401
$
48,206
$
45,647
$
99,984
$
91,950
Tax equivalent adjustments:
Loans
762
745
740
722
722
1,507
1,458
Tax-exempt investment securities
2,994
2,464
2,756
2,666
2,412
5,458
4,623
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
54,834
52,115
52,897
51,594
48,781
106,949
98,031
Noninterest income
9,097
10,725
12,011
12,769
10,933
19,822
24,556
Nonrecurring income (2)
2,177
706
(463)
(1,381)
(15)
2,883
(2,018)
Total revenue
$
66,108
$
63,546
$
64,445
$
62,982
$
59,699
$
129,654
$
120,569
Noninterest expense
$
32,106
$
31,195
$
31,334
$
31,763
$
30,699
$
63,301
$
61,933
Pre-tax amortization expense
(586)
(622)
(658)
(695)
(730)
(1,208)
(1,496)
Nonrecurring expense (3)
39
22
8
(888)
64
61
300
Adjusted noninterest expense
$
31,559
$
30,595
$
30,684
$
30,180
$
30,033
$
62,154
$
60,737
Efficiency ratio
50.61
%
50.71
%
50.34
%
50.64
%
53.09
%
50.66
%
53.05
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
47.74
%
48.15
%
47.61
%
47.92
%
50.31
%
47.94
%
50.38
%
Average earning assets
$
6,670,821
$
6,553,710
$
6,502,405
$
6,467,545
$
6,395,251
$
6,612,589
$
6,318,767
Net interest margin
3.07
%
3.03
%
3.01
%
2.96
%
2.86
%
3.05
%
2.93
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
3.30
%
3.22
%
3.23
%
3.16
%
3.06
%
3.26
%
3.13
%
Net interest spread
2.91
%
2.89
%
2.88
%
2.79
%
2.70
%
2.90
%
2.77
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)
3.14
%
3.09
%
3.09
%
3.00
%
2.89
%
3.12
%
2.96
%
(1)These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2)These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
(3)These adjustments may include loss on redemption of subordinated notes, foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.
