Southside Bancshares : Bank to open branch at The Domain in Austin

Southside Bank has announced a branch opening August 31 at The Domain in Austin. The new space located at 11815 Alterra Pkwy., Ste. 100 is a relocation of the Bank's branch on North Mopac Expressway, which will close on August 28, 2020 at 5 pm.

Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution committed to providing personalized service and modern financial solutions. In addition to The Domain location, Southside Bank will continue to serve the Austin area at their branch located at 1250 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. 1, Ste. 101.

'We are very excited to open our branch at The Domain and provide a modern banking experience at the premier destination to live, work and socialize in Austin,' said Jim Alfred, Central Texas Regional President for Southside Bank. 'Southside Bank has the privilege of serving many of Austin's top commercial real estate and home building customers who have experienced our dedication to excellence firsthand. We now look forward to expanding our reach to support even more of the great people and businesses of Central Texas.'

Both Southside Bank branches in Austin offer commercial banking and real estate lending, as well as mortgages and consumer banking services. A new Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) will be located outside of the Domain 10 building to provide an innovative customer experience with extended service hours. ITMs offer the convenience of an ATM with the added benefit of speaking with a live teller.

Southside Bank's branch at The Domain will be open Monday - Thursday 9 am to 4 pm and Friday 9 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit southside.com or call 512.340.0808.