    SBSI   US84470P1093

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

(SBSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 03:43:10 pm EDT
39.43 USD   -1.56%
04/12Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Call
AQ
03/02Southside Bancshares' Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan
MT
03/01SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN - Form 8-K
PU
Southside Bancshares : How Do Private Student Loans Work? Key Facts About Private Student Loans

04/22/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
When it comes to paying for college, there are various ways to help you pay for college, such as grants, scholarships, savings, and federal student loans. If these don't cover the full cost of college, one option to cover the gap is with private student loans. But what are they? And how do they work?

We've partnered with College Ave Student Loans to help you understand key facts about how private student loans work.

5 Facts About How Private Student Loans Work

  1. They provide gap funding for college. Before taking out private student loans, you should look into federal student loans in the student's name first. They have a low fixed interest rate, but they also have a limit of how much money you can take out each year. If you've maxed out what you're able to borrow in federal student loans, private student loans work for you by covering that financing gap.
  2. Private student loans usually require a cosigner for undergraduates. Private student loans are issued by private banks or financial institutions, and require a credit and income check to determine the borrower's ability to pay back the loan. College students often have not established much of a credit history, so they need a parent or guardian to cosign on the loan for them.
  3. Interest rate is determined by the lender and your credit qualifications. Each private student loan provider sets their own interest rates. Private student loan interest rates are determined by each applicant's creditworthiness and their ability to pay back debt. Applicants are also typically able to choose between fixed vs. variable interest rates.
  4. Repayment plans vary. Federal student loans have repayment plans set by the government and the standard repayment plan is to pay back those loans within 10 years of graduating. Private student loans may offer a variety of flexible repayment plans depending on the lender. College Ave, for example, has repayment plans ranging from 5 years to 15 years and whether to make payments while the student is in school or wait until after graduation.
  5. Loan forgiveness programs don't exist. Private student loans don't have forgiveness programs that help you eliminate your student debt after working for a certain time frame. Federal student loans do have some forgiveness programs, but you have to work in the public sector for several years before becoming eligible for those programs.

Choosing a Private Student Loan

Before securing a private student loan to help pay for college, here are a few tips:

  • Research. Research private student loan lenders first. You'll want to choose one that has a repayment program that works for you and your family.
  • Apply. You will need a few things handy to apply such as your contact information, social security number, the school you'll be attending, and how much you need to borrow. You'll also need your cosigner's information to complete the application.
  • Shop for rates. To compare lenders' rates, you'll likely have to apply to multiple lenders to shop for the best rates.
  • Accept & sign the loan terms. After selecting which private student loan is best for you, you'll need to accept and sign the loan terms.

After you complete the above, your loan provider will make sure your loan is certified by your school before sending the funds to the school. Then you're all set and ready to start classes!

Ready to apply? Check out College Ave for great private student loan rates.

Disclaimer

Southside Bancshares Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 19:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 258 M - -
Net income 2022 94,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 1 296 M 1 296 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 40,05 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee R. Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie N. Shamburger Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
John Robert Garrett Chairman
Brian K. McCabe Chief Operating Officer
Herbert C. Buie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.-4.16%1 296
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.91%383 468
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.54%313 696
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%252 233
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%184 387
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.42%181 081