Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Southside Bank. The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities and nonprofit organizations in the communities that it serves. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, wealth management, trust and brokerage services. Its consumer loan services include one-to-four family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans and other consumer related loans. It offers a variety of deposit accounts with a range of interest rates and terms, including savings, money market, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts and certificate of deposits (CDs). Its trust and wealth management services include investment management, administration of irrevocable, revocable and testamentary trusts, custodian services and others. It operates through approximately 55 branches.

Sector Banks