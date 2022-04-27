Southside Bancshares : Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS EDITED TRANSCRIPT Q1 2022 Southside Bancshares Inc Earnings Call EVENT DATE/TIME: APRIL 26, 2022 / 4:00PM GMT

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Julie N. Shamburger Southside Bancshares, Inc. - CFO

Lee R. Gibson Southside Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director Lindsey Bailes Southside Bancshares, Inc. - VP & IR Officer

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS

Bradley Jason Milsaps Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst Brady Matthew Gailey Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

Brett D. Rabatin Hovde Group, LLC, Research Division - Head of Research Matthew Covington Olney Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD

Michael Masters Young Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst

Lindsey Bailes Southside Bancshares, Inc. - VP & IR Officer

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Southside Bancshares First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

During today's call and in other disclosures and presentations, I will remind you that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Joining me today are Lee Gibson, President and CEO; and Julie Shamburger, CFO. First, Lee will share his comments on the quarter, and then Julie will give an overview of our financial results.

I will now turn the call over to Lee.

Lee R. Gibson Southside Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Southside Bancshares First Quarter Earnings Call for 2022. This morning, we reported strong financial results for the first quarter. I want to start by recognizing and thanking the entire Southside team for their continued contributions and efforts, without which these results would not have been possible. Highlights for the quarter included earnings per share of $0.77, a return on average tangible common equity of 15.2%, annualized linked quarter loan growth net of PPP of 19%, continued strong asset quality metrics and an efficiency ratio of 48.15%. Linked quarter, our net interest margin decreased 1 basis point due to a $780,000 decrease in PPP loan accretion, which resulted in a 9 basis point decrease in the average yield on loans, partially offset by a 2 basis point increase due to the increase in interest rates. Linked quarter, the average yield on securities increased 3 basis points and the average rate on our interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points. During the quarter, as interest rates increased, we sold $168 million of AFS securities and realized a loss of $1.5 million. In addition, during March and subsequent to quarter end on April 1, 2022, we transferred longer-duration securities with a fair value of $662 million from AFS to HTM.

With the flattening of the yield curve, reduced Fed purchasing and higher current coupons, agency mortgage-backed securities are onceagain beginning to look attractive from a risk/reward perspective.

We were extremely pleased with our annualized linked quarter loan growth, net of PPP, of 19%. Our loan pipeline remains strong, and we are encouraged about second quarter loan prospects despite a few expected loan payoffs.

What is especially encouraging is that the pipeline in each of our regions is very strong. Given the excellent outlook for the high-growth markets we serve as well as the growth occurring in our other markets, we anticipate solid loan demand will continue for most, if not all, of 2022. For now, we are maintaining our anticipated 2022 loan growth estimate net of PPP loans at 9%. We plan to reconsider this estimate after the second quarter.

During the first quarter, we continued to benefit from the increase in our average nonmaturity deposits over the last 24 months. At March 31, 85% of our $676 million of broker deposits were hedged with $575 million of fixed rate swaps. FHLB borrowings decreased to $3.9 million during the quarter.

The economic conditions in our markets remain strong, bolstered by continued company relocations and existing company expansions combined with population growth resulting from continued migration from other states. The DFW and Austin markets that we serve continued to be among the highest-performing growth markets in the country.

I look forward to answering your questions following Julie's remarks, and I will now turn the call over to Julie.

Julie N. Shamburger Southside Bancshares, Inc. - CFO

Thank you, Lee. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call today. We are pleased to report a strong start to 2022 with net income of $25 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.77 for the first quarter. Net income decreased $3.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by the provision of credit losses of $294,000 compared to the $3.4 million reversal of provision last quarter and a net loss on the sale of AFS securities of $1.5 million compared to a net gain of $463,000. Linked quarter net of the $17.1 million decrease in PPP loans, our loan portfolio increased $172.9 million to $3.79 billion driven by strong growth within our real estate portfolio. Our CRE loans increased $124.4 million, construction loans increased $42.3 million, and we also experienced an increase in municipal loans of $12.1 million on a linked-quarter basis. The weighted average rate of new loans funded during the first quarter was approximately 3.6%. As of March 31, our PPP loans included in the commercial loan category totaled $13.9 million, down from $31 million at year-end. The average balance of PPP loans was approximately $20.9 million for the first quarter. Currently, our remaining PPP loans are approximately $13 million. We continue to experience very strong asset quality metrics with nonperforming assets of $11.5 million or 0.16% of total assets at March 31, consistent with year-end. Linked quarter, our allowance for loan loss increased $251,000 or 0.7% due to the provision for credit losses on loans of $294,000 recorded in the first quarter. As of March 31, our allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.93% and 0.94% when excluding PPP loans. Our allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures remain consistent on a linked-quarter basis at $2.4 million. As of March 31, our loans with oil and gas industry exposure were $85.9 million or 2.3% of total loans. Our securities portfolio decreased $314.8 million or 11% on a linked-quarter basis. The decrease was driven by an increase in the unrealized loss in the portfolio, sales of securities and principal payments and when combined, exceeded purchase securities during the quarter. The sales consisted of U.S. Treasury securities of $68 million and mortgage-backed securities of approximately $99 million. In March, we transferred available-for-sale securities with fair values of $385.8 million to held-to-maturity. Subsequent to quarter end, on April 1, we transferred AFS, tax-free municipal and U.S. Agency mortgage-backed securities with fair values of $276 million to held-to-maturity. We recognized $1.5 million in net security losses on the sale of AFS securities during the quarter, a decrease from the net gains of $463,000 reported last quarter.

At quarter end, we had a net unrealized loss in the securities portfolio of $103.7 million compared to the unrealized gain of $111.7 million at the end of the year.

As of March 31, the duration of the entire securities portfolio was 8.1 years, an increase from 5.9 years on a linked-quarter basis. The duration of the AFS portfolio at March 31 was 6.9 years.

Our mix of loans and securities at March 31 was 60% and 40%, respectively, shifting from 56% and 44% on a linked-quarter basis due both to the increase in the loan portfolio and the decrease in the securities portfolio.

Our deposits increased $348.1 million or 6.1% compared to year-end. This increase was driven by an increase in brokered deposits of $380.8 million. In order to obtain lower cost funding, we utilized an additional $310 million of brokered deposits included in the $380 million for funding our cash flow hedge swaps and reduced FHLB advances.

During the first quarter, our Board approved a new stock repurchase plan with an authorization to purchase up to 1 million shares. As of March 31, we have purchased 82,285 shares at an average price of $40.81. Since quarter-end and through April 22, we have repurchased 139,737 shares at an average price of $39.67 per share.

Our net interest margin decreased slightly on a linked-quarter basis to 3.22% and net interest spread remained consistent at 3.09%. Approximately 3 basis points of the net interest margin related to fees earned on PPP loans compared to 8 basis points last quarter. For the 3 months ended March 31, net interest income decreased $495,000 or 1% when compared to the linked quarter.

We recorded approximately $569,000 in net fees related to the PPP loans included in interest income this quarter compared to $1.4 million last quarter. As of March 31, 2022, we had net deferred fees of approximately $368,000 remaining to be recognized as a yield adjustment over the terms of these loans. Additionally, we recorded $345,000 in purchased loan accretion this quarter.

For the 3 months ended March 31, 2022, noninterest income, excluding net loss on the sale of AFS securities, increased $720,000 or 6.2% for the linked quarter, which was driven by a net gain recorded on other investments of $837,000, mortgage servicing fee income and swap fee income, partially offset by a decrease in deposit services and trust fees.

For the first quarter, noninterest expense was $31.2 million, a slight decrease of $139,000 on a linked-quarter basis. For the remainder of 2022, we expect quarterly noninterest expense to be approximately $32.5 million.

Our fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio increased slightly to 48.15% from 47.61% for the previous quarter. Income tax expense decreased $1.7 million or 34.6% compared to the 3 months ended December 31, 2021. Our effective tax rate decreased to 11.2% from 14.4% for the fourth quarter. At this time, we are estimating an annual effective tax rate of 11.3% for 2022.

Thank you for joining us today. This concludes our comments, and we will open the line for your questions.

Brady Matthew Gailey Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

Yes. This is Brady Gailey. I wanted to start just with what you did with bringing on broker deposits. The point you said is to reduce the FHLB. Can you just talk more about the details there and how that's going to impact spread income going forward, especially as the Fed continues to push rates higher?

Lee R. Gibson Southside Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Sure. The broker deposits, we have a cash flow hedge. And we just basically replaced borrowings, short-term borrowings at the home loan bank with short-term borrowings from brokered deposits. We were offered a special deal by one of the brokered deposit groups at an extremely low rate that they guaranteed for 90 days.

And so I think it was an all-in rate of around 3 basis points, which was probably 8 to 9 basis points below what the home loan bank was offering at that time, and they weren't guaranteeing it for 90 days. So that's the whole reason we switched there. Now going forward, we'll just have to determine whether it's home loan bank or whether it's the brokered market that provides us the cheaper funding.

Brady Matthew Gailey Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

Okay. And then just thoughts on the bond book going forward. I mean the balance is there, at least on an average point of view, have been fairly consistent for the last few quarters. Now reinvestment yields are headed a lot higher. So do you start growing the bond portfolio more from here? What's the outlook on balances in the bond book?

Lee R. Gibson Southside Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

So one of the things we did during the first quarter as these rates rose faster than, I think, most people anticipated and the curve flattened pretty quickly, we sold a lot of shorter securities. And we sold some longer securities. Those primarily shorter securities that we could get out of relatively flat. I know there was a $1.5 million loss. But on the amount we sold, it was, percentage-wise, pretty small so that we could look for a time to reinvest those funds moving forward.

So that's actually what we're planning on doing. If we get more confident that rates are pretty close to -- I don't want to say at the top, but the longer-term rates stop rising at the rate they are, we may look to increase the securities portfolio some.

Brady Matthew Gailey Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

Okay. And then just finally for me. It's good to see some activity with the buyback last quarter and then here in this month. Do you think that you execute on the full 1 million share buyback this year? Or is it too hard to know if you'll be able to do all of it this year?

Lee R. Gibson Southside Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Yes, it's really too hard to know, and we hope we don't from the standpoint of -- we hope the price doesn't get to where we want to buy it back further that it exceeds that. But it's just really too early to know at this point in time.

Brett D. Rabatin Hovde Group, LLC, Research Division - Head of Research

Wanted to first talk about the loan growth guidance of 9%. Obviously, the first quarter was exceptionally strong. And you indicated you expect a few payoffs to possibly impact growth going forward. Can you talk maybe about the magnitude of those payoffs and if the payoffs specifically are the reason why you're expecting growth to slow a little bit, i.e., originations continue to be at a high rate and payoffs to affect that? Or maybe you could give us a little color around the inputs and whatnot on the loan growth outlook.

Lee R. Gibson Southside Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Sure. Right now, we have a couple of loans that we know are going to pay off. But the loans in the pipeline and things we have set for closing well exceed those anticipated payoffs at this point in time. The only reason we haven't changed the 9% is it's just the first quarter and it's -- while we can kind of look forward and get a pretty good gauge on the second quarter, we don't want to be overly optimistic about the third and fourth quarter until we have a better feel for it.

If our loan growth continues like it's been, then yes, we're going to take a look at it after the second quarter and readjust that. It's not that we're anticipating slower growth, we just don't want to overpromise at this point in time based just on the first quarter loan growth. But right now, the pipeline is probably as strong as we've seen it. It looks good. And we do have a couple of payoffs coming, but they're not of the magnitude that it should impede loan growth at this point in time based on what we know today.