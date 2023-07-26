Thank you for joining us today. This concludes our comments, and we will open the line for your questions.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from Brady Gailey from KBW.

Brady Matthew Gailey Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

So it was great to see the margin holding so well. It's only down 4 basis points, linked quarter a lot better than some of your peers. And it sounds like you expect the margin to be stable going forward. Is that the right way to think about the margin? And can you just talk about any sort of impact? I know you have some hedges, any sort of impact from those hedges over time on the margin?

Lee R. Gibson Southside Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

We're thinking -- I agree that we're thinking that the margin holds steady, especially in the third quarter. And with the interest rate hedges that right now are around $760 million and I don't think we have any that roll off the remainder of this year. There's an average rate there of 3.19%, and then with our Fed term funding from the Fed term window, $296 million at quarter end at an average rate of 4.46%. That gives us a little over $1 billion of money that's locked. Combine that with the noninterest-bearing deposits that we have in the capital, that gives us pretty good solid funding base at this locked in. And so we feel good about being able to hold the margin where it is, especially with the loans that we put on.

Brady Matthew Gailey Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

All right. And then I heard the expectation for high single-digit loan growth this year. So if you look at deposits, they've been kind of flat, if not down a smidge year-to-date. So how do you think about deposit growth going forward? And your loan-to-deposit ratio is 71%, which is pretty low. How high would you be willing to allow that to go?

Lee R. Gibson Southside Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Yes. If our loan-to-deposit ratio got up into -- as long as it's stay below 90%, I think we'd be comfortable, and we're a long way from that. In terms of the deposit growth for the rest of the year, we feel like it's not going to be robust because raising deposits right now is an expensive proposition, but we feel like we can increase deposits some. We funded almost $100 million of our loan growth during the quarter by reducing securities. So that is something that we can do in the coming quarters as well. So overall, if we can continue to have the loan growth that we think we're going to have then shifting some of those assets from the lower investment category up into the higher loan category and then with some deposit growth, we should be able to easily fund those loans.

Brady Matthew Gailey Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD

All right. And then finally for me, it was good to see the new buyback authorization and the completion of the prior one. You guys have been pretty consistently buying back your stock at least the last 3 quarters. Is there any reason to think that, that would slow in the back half of this year?

Lee R. Gibson Southside Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

We'll just have to see what price the stock is at, and we're going to buy as we feel like it makes sense based on where the price is and -- so I don't anticipate it will slow. It just really is going to depend on market conditions.

Operator

And one moment for our next question. And our next question comes from Graham Dick from Piper Sandler.

Graham Conrad Dick Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - VP & Research Analyst

So I just wanted to kind of touch a little bit more on the deposit side of things as it pertains to the mix going forward. I know you said you think you can grow deposits a little bit. I'm just trying to get a sense for what you guys are seeing on the noninterest bearing side? And then also where you guys think you might be able to grow? Because it looks like the majority of this -- the growth this quarter was from brokered. So I'm just trying to get a sense of where you think -- or when you might think noninterest-bearing kind of slows down on the outflows and then core deposit growth can resume and kind of take the baton from brokered in a sense.

