Southside Bancshares : Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

JANUARY 27, 2021 / 3:00PM GMT, Q4 2020 Southside Bancshares Inc Earnings Call

assets decreased from 0.26% to 0.25%.

COVID-19 modified loans have decreased to $35 million as of Monday, of this total, $32 million, representing 2 loans on 3 hotels are expected to resume payments within the next 2 weeks, which will further reduce modified loans to $3 million. We continue to diligently focus on asset quality through ongoing monitoring of the loan portfolio and the most at risk categories. We just completed the latest deep dive into our loan portfolio this week.

In addition to our normal procedures, we are reviewing more detailed reports by industry within the loan portfolio and as needed on an individual loan basis. Overall, we are encouraged and optimistic by what we've learned and observed as a result of this heightened scrutiny. Our long-established consistent credit underwriting standards were stress tested well by the pandemic and reaffirmed our belief that they are sound.

Our loan pipeline has increased during 2021, a trend we anticipate will continue throughout the year, given the outlook for the high-growth markets we serve. After carefully considering potential loan growth for 2021, we are currently budgeting for 7% loan growth, net of any PPP loans forgiven are originated.

During the fourth quarter, we successfully issued a $100 million sub debt offering. This low-cost capital provides further optionality to grow through acquisitions or organically. We believe during the next few years, bank consolidation in Texas will accelerate. As a result, utilizing the strength of our balance sheet, liquidity and capital position, we believe we are well positioned to actively pursue attractive bank acquisitions, while at the same time, organically growing and expanding our Texas franchise in the coming years.

The Texas markets we serve continue to experience growth and increased economic activity due to the in-migration from other states and corporate relocations. Tyler, where we are headquartered, will soon be home to a new medical school that is projected to significantly enhance economic activity, much of which is slated to occur within a block from our main campus. After what seemed like a very difficult and challenging start to the year, 2020, in my opinion, ultimately turned out to be the best year in the 60-year history of Southside.

During 2020, we all became better bankers and embraced technology at a new level. During 2021, we will invest in additional revenue producers, many of which have been identified and we will make continued investments in technology to enhance the customer experience and produce additional efficiencies.

In closing, a few weeks ago, we were honored to be recognized by Bank Director Magazine as one of the top 10 banking powerhouses in America, as measured over the last 20 years. Further confirming our commitment to our long-term business model and growth strategy.

I want to thank all of our team members for their significant contributions in making this recognition and our record results for 2020 a reality. I will now turn the call over to Julie.

Julie N. Shamburger Southside Bancshares, Inc. - CFO

Thank you, Lee. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call this morning. We ended the year strong with record fourth quarter net income of $29.6 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 9.2% on a linked-quarter basis, as well as record annual net income of $82.2 million for 2020, an increase of $7.6 million or 10.2% compared to 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, our diluted earnings per share increased $0.27 or 12.3% to $2.47 per share. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, our diluted earnings per share increased $0.07 or 8.5% to $0.89 per share compared to $0.82 per share on a linked-quarter basis.

Linked quarter, our loan portfolio decreased $132.2 million or 3.5% to $3.66 billion, driven largely by a decrease of $88 million of PPP loans. For the year ended 2020, we reported an increase in loans of $89.6 million or 2.5% inclusive of approximately $214.8 million of PPP loans, net of deferred fees.

Excluding PPP loans, our total loans decreased $125.3 million or 3.5% in 2020. Although our pipeline is beginning to increase, we

