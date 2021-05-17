Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Southside Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSI   US84470P1093

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

(SBSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southside Bancshares : 2021 KBW Texas Field Trip

05/17/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ: SBSI

2021 KBW Texas Field Trip

May 17, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

  • Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "should," "may," "might," "will," "would," "seek," "intend," "probability," "risk," "goal," "target," "objective," "plans," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions and estimates about the Company's future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, discussions about trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the pace of loan and revenue growth, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies, earnings, successful integration of completed acquisitions and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform and other economic factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and our operations, are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. The most recent factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial position, operations and prospects, including our ability to continue our business activities in certain communities we serve, the duration of the pandemic and its continued effects on financial markets, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities resulting in decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, increases in unemployment rates impacting our borrowers' ability to repay their loans, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, additional interest rate changes by the Federal Reserve and other government actions in response to the pandemic, including additional regulations or laws enacted to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
  • Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under "Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information" and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

2

Key Management Team

Lee Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer

  • Board member of Tyler Junior College Foundation
  • Board and Executive Committee member of Tyler Economic Development Council
  • Past Chairman, FHLB Dallas and Council of FHLBanks
  • 36 years with Southside

Julie Shamburger, Chief Financial Officer

  • Chief Accounting Officer of Southside Bank from 2011-2016
  • Board member of CASA for Kids of East Texas
  • 38 years with Southside

Tim Alexander, Chief Lending Officer

  • Trustee Board member of The Great Commission Foundation of Episcopal Diocese of Texas
  • 15 years with Southside and over 36 years of experience in commercial lending

TL Arnold, Chief Credit Officer

  • Board member of William Mann Community Development Corporation
  • 6 years with Southside and 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry

Brian McCabe, Chief Operations Officer

  • Board member of East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation
  • 37 years with Southside

Suni Davis, Chief Risk Officer

  • Financial Managers Society Audit and Risk Council Member
  • 21 years with Southside

3

Southside Snapshot

Company Overview

Financial Highlights ($mm)

  • Founded in 1960 with headquarters in Tyler, TX
  • Community-focusedfinancial institution
  • Offers a broad range of consumer, commercial and mortgage banking services, as well as private banking, wealth management and trust services, and brokerage services
  • Recognized as a Top 10 Banking Powerhouse by Bank Director, based on shareholder return over a 20 year period.
  • Diversified branch footprint consisting of 55 branches, 13 of which are located in grocery stores
  • 833 Full-Time Equivalent Employees
  • Insider ownership equal to 4.94%(1)
  • Experienced Management Team, each with over 20 years of experience in Banking
  • Track record of consistent growth, 10.3% CAGR in total assets from 2013 - Q1 2021
  • Strong asset quality, with NPA to Total Assets of 0.22%
    1. Source: Bloomberg as of 4/25/2021
    2. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation
    3. Calculated on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (FTE)

4

Markets of Operation

East Texas

Dallas - Fort Worth

Southeast Texas

Austin

Houston

  • of
    Branches

25

14

12

2

2

Background and Highlights

  • Founded in 1960 in Tyler, TX
  • Leading deposit market share (37%) in Smith County
  • Tyler metropolitan area population of approximately 235,000
  • Acquired Fort Worth Bancshares, Inc. ($129m in Assets) in 2007 and OmniAmerican Bancorp, Inc. ($1.4b in Assets) in 2014
  • #1 largest MSA in Texas and #4 in U.S.
  • 24 Fortune 500 Companies
  • Acquired Diboll State Bancshares, Inc. ($1.0b in Assets) in 2017
  • Leading deposit market share (27%) in Angelina County
  • Lufkin metropolitan area population of approximately 90,000
  • Expanded footprint to Austin with LPO acquired through Fort Worth Bancshares, Inc. transaction in 2007, became a full service branch in 2011
  • #4 largest MSA in Texas
  • Fastest growing MSA in Texas, with a 34% increase in the last 10 years
  • Expanded footprint to the Greater Houston Area in 2019 with an in- store branch in Kingwood
  • #2 largest MSA in Texas and #5 in the US
  • 22 Fortune 500 Companies

Source: FDIC (as of 6/30/2020), S&P Market Intelligence, Fortune Magazine

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southside Bancshares Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
01:26pSOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES  : 2021 KBW Texas Field Trip
PU
05/14SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/13SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES  : 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Presentation
PU
05/06Southside Bancshares, Inc. Increases and Declares Cash Dividend
GL
05/03SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES  : 2021 Gulf South Conference
PU
04/30SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
04/23SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES  : Q1 Earnings Rise, Revenue Falls
MT
04/23SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04/23SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES  : Earnings Flash (SBSI) SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES Reports Q1 Re..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 243 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 1 408 M 1 408 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,00 $
Last Close Price 43,21 $
Spread / Highest target -2,80%
Spread / Average Target -7,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee R. Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie N. Shamburger Chief Financial Officer
John Robert Garrett Chairman
Brian K. McCabe Chief Operating Officer
Herbert C. Buie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.39.25%1 408
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.07%496 479
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.76%362 996
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%276 911
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.10%215 294
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 260