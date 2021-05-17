Southside Bancshares : 2021 KBW Texas Field Trip

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "should," "may," "might," "will," "would," "seek," "intend," "probability," "risk," "goal," "target," "objective," "plans," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions and estimates about the Company's future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, discussions about trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the pace of loan and revenue growth, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies, earnings, successful integration of completed acquisitions and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform and other economic factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and our operations, are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. The most recent factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial position, operations and prospects, including our ability to continue our business activities in certain communities we serve, the duration of the pandemic and its continued effects on financial markets, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities resulting in decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, increases in unemployment rates impacting our borrowers' ability to repay their loans, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, additional interest rate changes by the Federal Reserve and other government actions in response to the pandemic, including additional regulations or laws enacted to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
Key Management Team
Lee Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer
Board member of Tyler Junior College Foundation
Board and Executive Committee member of Tyler Economic Development Council
Past Chairman, FHLB Dallas and Council of FHLBanks
36 years with Southside
Julie Shamburger, Chief Financial Officer
Chief Accounting Officer of Southside Bank from 2011-2016
Board member of CASA for Kids of East Texas
38 years with Southside
Tim Alexander, Chief Lending Officer
Trustee Board member of The Great Commission Foundation of Episcopal Diocese of Texas
15 years with Southside and over 36 years of experience in commercial lending
TL Arnold, Chief Credit Officer
Board member of William Mann Community Development Corporation
6 years with Southside and 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry
Brian McCabe, Chief Operations Officer
Board member of East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation
37 years with Southside
Suni Davis, Chief Risk Officer
Financial Managers Society Audit and Risk Council Member
21 years with Southside
Southside Snapshot
Company Overview
Financial Highlights ($mm)
Founded in 1960 with headquarters in Tyler, TX
Community-focusedfinancial institution
Offers a broad range of consumer, commercial and mortgage banking services, as well as private banking, wealth management and trust services, and brokerage services
Recognized as a Top 10 Banking Powerhouse by Bank Director, based on shareholder return over a 20 year period.
Diversified branch footprint consisting of 55 branches, 13 of which are located in grocery stores
833 Full-Time Equivalent Employees
Insider ownership equal to 4.94%(1)
Experienced Management Team, each with over 20 years of experience in Banking
Track record of consistent growth, 10.3% CAGR in total assets from 2013 - Q1 2021
Strong asset quality, with NPA to Total Assets of 0.22%
Source: Bloomberg as of 4/25/2021
See Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Calculated on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (FTE)
Markets of Operation
East Texas
Dallas - Fort Worth
Southeast Texas
Austin
Houston
of
Branches
25
14
12
2
2
Background and Highlights
Founded in 1960 in Tyler, TX
Leading deposit market share (37%) in Smith County
Tyler metropolitan area population of approximately 235,000
Acquired Fort Worth Bancshares, Inc. ($129m in Assets) in 2007 and OmniAmerican Bancorp, Inc. ($1.4b in Assets) in 2014
#1 largest MSA in Texas and #4 in U.S.
24 Fortune 500 Companies
Acquired Diboll State Bancshares, Inc. ($1.0b in Assets) in 2017
Leading deposit market share (27%) in Angelina County
Lufkin metropolitan area population of approximately 90,000
Expanded footprint to Austin with LPO acquired through Fort Worth Bancshares, Inc. transaction in 2007, became a full service branch in 2011
#4 largest MSA in Texas
Fastest growing MSA in Texas, with a 34% increase in the last 10 years
Expanded footprint to the Greater Houston Area in 2019 with an in- store branch in Kingwood
#2 largest MSA in Texas and #5 in the US
22 Fortune 500 Companies
Source: FDIC (as of 6/30/2020), S&P Market Intelligence, Fortune Magazine
Southside Bancshares Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 17:25:03 UTC.