MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Southside Bancshares, Inc.    SBSI

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

(SBSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southside Bancshares : Additional Proxy Materials

03/24/2021 | 07:21am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

(Rule 14a-101)

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN PROXY STATEMENT

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

x

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

¨

Check the appropriate box:

¨

Preliminary Proxy Statement

¨

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

¨

Definitive Proxy Statement

x

Definitive Additional Materials

¨

Soliciting Material Pursuant to Sec.240.14a-12

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

x

No fee required.

¨

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

(1)

Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

(2)

Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

(3)

Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is

calculated and state how it was determined):

(4)

Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

(5)

Total fee paid:

¨

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid

¨

previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

(1)

Amount Previously Paid:

(2)

Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

(3)

Filing Party:

(4)

Date Filed:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southside Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 239 M - -
Net income 2021 87,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 1 230 M 1 230 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,50 $
Last Close Price 37,54 $
Spread / Highest target -6,77%
Spread / Average Target -8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee R. Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie N. Shamburger Chief Financial Officer
John Robert Garrett Chairman
Brian K. McCabe Chief Operating Officer
Herbert C. Buie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.20.98%1 301
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.62%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.74%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.53%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.68%205 422
