SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

(SBSI)
Southside Bancshares : Proxy Statement

03/24/2021
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

(Rule 14a-101)

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN PROXY STATEMENT

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

x

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

¨

Check the appropriate box:

o

Preliminary Proxy Statement

o

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

x

Definitive Proxy Statement

o

Definitive Additional Materials

o

Soliciting Material Pursuant to Sec.240.14a-12

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

N/A

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

x ¨

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

  • (1) Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (2) Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

  • (3) Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

  • (4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

  • (5) Total fee paid:

    ¨

    Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

    ¨

    Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

  • (1) Amount Previously Paid:

  • (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

  • (3) Filing Party:

  • (4) Date Filed:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

i

PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1

VOTING OF PROXY

1

REVOCABILITY OF PROXY

2

PERSONS MAKING THE SOLICITATION

2

RECORD DATE AND OUTSTANDING SHARES

2

QUORUM, VOTING RIGHTS AND PROCEDURES

2

EFFECT OF WITHHOLD VOTES, ABSTENTIONS AND BROKER NON-VOTES

3

PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

3

INFORMATION ABOUT OUR DIRECTORS, NOMINEES AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

4

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

9

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

12

BOARD COMMITTEES

14

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

18

2020 Director Compensation Table

18

DIRECTOR STOCK OWNERSHIP POLICY

19

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS

20

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT

22

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

22

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

29

Summary Compensation Table

29

2020 All Other Compensation Table

30

2020 Grants of Plan-Based Awards

31

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2020 Fiscal Year End

32

2020 Option Exercises and Stock Vested

33

2020 Pension Benefits

34

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control

36

Equity Compensation Plan Information

38

PROPOSAL 2 - NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

39

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE INTERLOCKS AND INSIDER PARTICIPATION

39

TRANSACTIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS AND ASSOCIATES

40

DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS

41

AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

42

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

43

PROPOSAL 3 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED CERTIFIED PUBLIC

ACCOUNTING FIRM

43

ANNUAL REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

43

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS

44

HOUSEHOLDING

44

GENERAL

44

APPENDIX A

PROXY CARD

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

1201 South Beckham Avenue

Tyler, Texas 75701

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD WEDNESDAY MAY 12, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") to be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., central time. Due to the continued public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting held online athttp://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBSI2021, and at any adjournments thereof, for the purpose of considering and acting upon the following:

  • 1. the election of five nominees named in this proxy statement to serve as members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2024;

  • 2. a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;

  • 3. the ratification of the appointment by our Audit Committee of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") to serve as the independent registered certified public accounting firm for the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021; and

  • 4. the transaction of such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Management will also report on operations and other matters affecting the Company. You will be able to ask questions to the Company's officers and directors at the Annual Meeting. Representatives from EY, the Company's independent registered certified public accounting firm, are expected to be in attendance virtually at the Annual Meeting and available to answer your appropriate questions or make a statement if they so desire.

Only shareholders registered on the Company's books as owners of shares of common stock at the close of business on March 17, 2021, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, which we refer to as the record date.

There will not be a physical meeting. Instead, you will be able to attend the meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the meeting by visitinghttp://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBSI2021. You will be required to enter your control number found on your proxy card or notice to enter the meeting.

Your attendance and vote are important. Please sign, date and return the enclosed proxy immediately in the envelope provided or you may vote your shares by telephone or Internet. It is important that you sign and return the proxy or vote by telephone or Internet, even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting. Your proxy may be revoked by notice in writing to the Corporate Secretary at the Company's principal executive office, located at 1201 South Beckham Avenue, Tyler, Texas 75701, at any time prior to the Annual Meeting, or by advising the Corporate Secretary at the Annual Meeting that you wish to revoke your proxy and vote your shares virtually at the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

/s/ John R. (Bob) Garrett

John R. (Bob) Garrett Chairman of the Board

Tyler, Texas

March 23, 2021

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held Wednesday May 12, 2021:

The Company's Proxy Statement and 2020 Annual Report are available at https://investors.southside.com/filings-financials/ proxy-materials.

WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE VIRTUAL MEETING, IT IS REQUESTED THAT YOU PROPERLY EXECUTE AND PROMPTLY RETURN THE ENCLOSED FORM OF PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED ADDRESSED ENVELOPE OR VOTE YOUR SHARES BY TELEPHONE OR INTERNET.

i

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

1201 South Beckham Avenue

Tyler, Texas 75701

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR THE

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS:

This proxy statement is being furnished to holders of the common stock of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") in connection with the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., central time. Due to the continued public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting held online athttp://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBSI2021, and at any adjournments thereof, for the purpose of considering and acting upon the following:

  • 1. the election of five nominees named in this proxy statement to serve as members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2024;

  • 2. a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;

  • 3. the ratification of the appointment by our Audit Committee of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") to serve as the independent registered certified public accounting firm for the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021; and

  • 4. the transaction of such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

This Proxy Statement and a proxy card, as well as the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, including financial statements, are first being sent or made available to shareholders on or about April 1, 2021.

You are encouraged to review all of the information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

VOTING OF PROXY

If your proxy is executed and returned, it will be voted as you direct. If no direction is provided, the proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board's recommendations, as follows:

  • FOR the election of all of the nominees named in this proxy statement as directors;

  • • FOR the approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;

  • • FOR the ratification of the appointment of EY.

The proxies will use their discretion with respect to voting on any other matters presented for a vote at the meeting. Additionally, if your proxy is executed and returned, it will be voted to approve the minutes of the 2020 Annual Meeting. This vote will not amount to a ratification of any action taken at that meeting nor will it indicate approval or disapproval of that action.

If your shares are registered in your name as the shareholder of record, you may vote by mail, telephone or Internet by following the instructions below. Voting instructions also appear on your proxy card. If you grant a proxy by telephone or by Internet, please have your proxy card available.

  • To vote by mail, complete, sign, and return the enclosed proxy card in the postage paid envelope provided or return to: Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, New York, 11717.

  • To vote by telephone, call toll free 1-800-690-6903 within the United States ("U.S."), U.S. territories and Canada on a touch tone telephone by 11:59 p.m. eastern time on May 11, 2021. Have your proxy card in hand and follow the instructions.

  • To vote by Internet, to vote before the meeting, visitwww.proxyvote.com. To vote at the meeting, visitwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBSI2021. You will need the control number printed on your notice or proxy card.

The telephone and Internet voting procedures are designed to authenticate the shareholder's identity and to allow shareholders to vote their shares and confirm that their voting instructions have been properly recorded. Shareholders who vote by telephone or Internet do not need to return the proxy card.

If you hold your shares in "street name" in a stock brokerage account or through a bank, trust or other nominee, the broker or other nominee is considered the record holder and you are the beneficial owner of the shares. Beneficial owners vote their street name shares by instructing their broker or other nominee how to vote using the voting instruction form provided by the broker or nominee. Brokers only have authority to vote in their discretion on "routine" matters if they do not receive voting instructions from the beneficial owner of the shares.

Please note that the proposal to elect directors and the advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers (the "Say-on-Pay" vote) are not considered routine matters. Consequently, if you do not give your broker or nominee specific voting instructions with respect to such proposals, your street name shares will be treated as broker non-votes with

Southside Bancshares, Inc. | 2021 Proxy Statement | 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southside Bancshares Inc. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 11:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
