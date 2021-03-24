Southside Bancshares : Proxy Statement

UNITED STATES

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

1201 South Beckham Avenue

Tyler, Texas 75701

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD WEDNESDAY MAY 12, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") to be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., central time. Due to the continued public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting held online athttp://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBSI2021, and at any adjournments thereof, for the purpose of considering and acting upon the following:

1. the election of five nominees named in this proxy statement to serve as members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2024;

2. a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;

3. the ratification of the appointment by our Audit Committee of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") to serve as the independent registered certified public accounting firm for the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021; and

4. the transaction of such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Management will also report on operations and other matters affecting the Company. You will be able to ask questions to the Company's officers and directors at the Annual Meeting. Representatives from EY, the Company's independent registered certified public accounting firm, are expected to be in attendance virtually at the Annual Meeting and available to answer your appropriate questions or make a statement if they so desire.

Only shareholders registered on the Company's books as owners of shares of common stock at the close of business on March 17, 2021, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, which we refer to as the record date.

There will not be a physical meeting. Instead, you will be able to attend the meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the meeting by visitinghttp://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBSI2021. You will be required to enter your control number found on your proxy card or notice to enter the meeting.

Your attendance and vote are important. Please sign, date and return the enclosed proxy immediately in the envelope provided or you may vote your shares by telephone or Internet. It is important that you sign and return the proxy or vote by telephone or Internet, even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting. Your proxy may be revoked by notice in writing to the Corporate Secretary at the Company's principal executive office, located at 1201 South Beckham Avenue, Tyler, Texas 75701, at any time prior to the Annual Meeting, or by advising the Corporate Secretary at the Annual Meeting that you wish to revoke your proxy and vote your shares virtually at the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

/s/ John R. (Bob) Garrett

John R. (Bob) Garrett Chairman of the Board

Tyler, Texas

March 23, 2021

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held Wednesday May 12, 2021:

The Company's Proxy Statement and 2020 Annual Report are available at https://investors.southside.com/filings-financials/ proxy-materials.

WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE VIRTUAL MEETING, IT IS REQUESTED THAT YOU PROPERLY EXECUTE AND PROMPTLY RETURN THE ENCLOSED FORM OF PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED ADDRESSED ENVELOPE OR VOTE YOUR SHARES BY TELEPHONE OR INTERNET.

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

1201 South Beckham Avenue

Tyler, Texas 75701

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR THE

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS:

This proxy statement is being furnished to holders of the common stock of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") in connection with the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., central time. Due to the continued public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting held online athttp://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBSI2021, and at any adjournments thereof, for the purpose of considering and acting upon the following:

1. the election of five nominees named in this proxy statement to serve as members of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2024;

2. a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;

3. the ratification of the appointment by our Audit Committee of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") to serve as the independent registered certified public accounting firm for the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021; and

4. the transaction of such other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

This Proxy Statement and a proxy card, as well as the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, including financial statements, are first being sent or made available to shareholders on or about April 1, 2021.

You are encouraged to review all of the information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

VOTING OF PROXY

If your proxy is executed and returned, it will be voted as you direct. If no direction is provided, the proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board's recommendations, as follows:

• FOR the election of all of the nominees named in this proxy statement as directors;

• FOR the approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;

• FOR the ratification of the appointment of EY.

The proxies will use their discretion with respect to voting on any other matters presented for a vote at the meeting. Additionally, if your proxy is executed and returned, it will be voted to approve the minutes of the 2020 Annual Meeting. This vote will not amount to a ratification of any action taken at that meeting nor will it indicate approval or disapproval of that action.

If your shares are registered in your name as the shareholder of record, you may vote by mail, telephone or Internet by following the instructions below. Voting instructions also appear on your proxy card. If you grant a proxy by telephone or by Internet, please have your proxy card available.

• To vote by mail, complete, sign, and return the enclosed proxy card in the postage paid envelope provided or return to: Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, New York, 11717.

• To vote by telephone, call toll free 1-800-690-6903 within the United States ("U.S."), U.S. territories and Canada on a touch tone telephone by 11:59 p.m. eastern time on May 11, 2021. Have your proxy card in hand and follow the instructions.

• To vote by Internet, to vote before the meeting, visitwww.proxyvote.com. To vote at the meeting, visitwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SBSI2021. You will need the control number printed on your notice or proxy card.

The telephone and Internet voting procedures are designed to authenticate the shareholder's identity and to allow shareholders to vote their shares and confirm that their voting instructions have been properly recorded. Shareholders who vote by telephone or Internet do not need to return the proxy card.

If you hold your shares in "street name" in a stock brokerage account or through a bank, trust or other nominee, the broker or other nominee is considered the record holder and you are the beneficial owner of the shares. Beneficial owners vote their street name shares by instructing their broker or other nominee how to vote using the voting instruction form provided by the broker or nominee. Brokers only have authority to vote in their discretion on "routine" matters if they do not receive voting instructions from the beneficial owner of the shares.

Please note that the proposal to elect directors and the advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers (the "Say-on-Pay" vote) are not considered routine matters. Consequently, if you do not give your broker or nominee specific voting instructions with respect to such proposals, your street name shares will be treated as broker non-votes with

Southside Bancshares, Inc. | 2021 Proxy Statement | 1