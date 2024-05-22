NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

ARCA Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) click to participate

ARCA Biopharma, Incorporated has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Oruka Therapeutics. According to the agreement, ARCA stockholders are expected to own approximately 2.38% of the combined entity.

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) click to participate

Squarespace, Inc. has agreed to sell to Permira. Upon the closing of the transaction, Squarespace shareholders will receive $44.00 per Squarespace share in cash.

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) click to participate

SouthState Corporation has agreed to a definitive merger with Independent Bank Group Inc. The agreement stipulates that SouthState will acquire Independent Bank Group in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2 billion. SouthState Corporation will be giving 0.60 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Independent Bank Group commons stock.

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNF) click to participate

HMN Financial, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Alerus Financial Corporation for 1.25 shares of Alerus common stock for each share of HMN common stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

