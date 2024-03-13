As an investor in SouthState, you understand the long-term value of a bank is on the right side of the balance sheet. During the tumultuous spring, SouthState served as a safe haven and a port in the storm. Banking

A run on the banking system ensued in March, which culminated in the second, third, and fourth largest bank failures in United States history. Unlike the Great Recession of 2008, when banks failed because of speculative loan concentrations, the isolated failures of 2023 were the result of business models characterized by unstable deposit funding.

We will look back on 2023 as the "end of an era" of extreme monetary policy dating back to the global financial crisis. It was the culmination of a prolonged period of zero percent interest rates that penalized savers and distorted incentives. And because money was free and plentiful, the banking industry prioritized loan generation over stable and granular deposit funding. It is easy to see why - the global financial crisis occurred 15 years ago. Many felt that zero percent interest rates and quantitative easing were structural and permanent. However, in hindsight, the final layer of COVID stimulus acted as a temporary drug that was still working its way through the financial system. When the Federal Reserve removed the punch bowl in 2022 and swiftly increased interest rates, a handful of banks were caught off guard.

analysts pivoted their focus to the stability of deposits and adequacy of capital at mid-size banks. With a focus on the long-term horizon and a conservative bias, SouthState proved to have one of the country's most granular and stable deposit franchises with an average account size of only $24,000 and a fortress capital base.

The stability of SouthState's deposits translated to a more resilient net interest margin. And that relative earnings advantage resulted in an increase in SouthState's share price of 11% in 2023, which outperformed the regional bank index by 15%.

Asset quality remained solid with only 8 basis points of net charge offs. Provision for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, resulted in a reserve build to 1.58%, up 18 basis points during the year. Most economists remain optimistic that this rate tightening cycle will end in a soft landing, but many risks remain. We have never experienced a sustained period of quantitative tightening following a rapid rise in rates. It is prudent to assume the lag affects are still working their way through the economy. With this uncertainty, the reserve build in 2023 should mitigate the impact to future earnings if the soft-landing narrative does not materialize.

Very few industries have experienced disruption comparable to the banking industry in the last 20 years. From the global financial crisis, zero percent interest rate policy, increased regulation, consolidation, and the rise of digital banking, turmoil has been the norm. It has been said if the rate of change inside an organization is less than the rate of change outside the organization, the end is near. As the SouthState team thinks about the change necessary to thrive in coming years, we envision a future built on three pillars.

1 First, we will be a high-growth company in high- growth markets. It is a "shoot where the ducks are flying" strategy. Similar to the real estate business where it is all about "location, location, location," geography matters in the banking business.

Since COVID, domestic migration has accelerated to the South. According to the Census Bureau, 87% of the nation's population growth last year occurred in the southern states. Within SouthState's footprint, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina ranked in the top five fastest growing states. Since the pandemic, Florida experienced the highest population growth in the nation. Our aspiration is to