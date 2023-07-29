SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

For Immediate Release

Media Contact

Jackie Smith, 803.231.3486

WINTER HAVEN, FL - July 27, 2023 - SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023.

"Following the turmoil in March, we demonstrated the value of SouthState's granular deposit franchise with 6% annualized growth in customer deposits and a low cycle-to-date beta of 22%", said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we are pleased to report 11% annualized loan growth fueled by a resilient economy and strong population growth in the Southeast. As we approach the next phase of the economic cycle, we believe we are well-prepared with healthy capital and reserve levels."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2023 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.62; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.63
Net Income of $123.4 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $124.9 million
Return on Average Common Equity of 9.3% and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.8%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(Non-GAAP) of 16.0%*
Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.11%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.12%*
Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.59
Book Value per Share of $69.61 increased by $0.42 per share compared to the prior quarter
Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $42.96

Performance

Net Interest Income of $362 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) decreased $18 million from prior quarter, due to a $47 million increase in interest expense, offset by a $28 million increase in interest income and a $2 million decrease in loan accretion
Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.62%
Net charge-offs of $3.3 million, or 0.04% annualized; $38.4 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including provision for unfunded commitments; 8 basis points build in total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments to 1.56%
Noninterest Income of $77 million, up $6 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in correspondent banking and capital market income; Noninterest Income represented 0.69% of average assets for the second quarter of 2023
Efficiency Ratio of 54%; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 53%

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $841 million, or 11% annualized, led by consumer real estate and investor commercial real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 86%
Deposits increased $340 million, or 4% annualized, despite a $209 million decline in brokered CDs; excluding brokered CDs, deposits increased $549 million, or 6% annualized, from prior quarter
Total deposit cost of 1.11%, up 0.48% from prior quarter, resulting in a 22% cycle-to-date beta
Other borrowings decreased $500 million as a result of FHLB advance payoffs during the quarter
Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 7.6%, 13.5%, 9.2%, and 11.3%, respectively†

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.50 per share to $0.52 per share; the dividend is payable on August 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023

∗Annualized percentages

† Preliminary

Financial Performance

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest income

Loans, including fees (1)

$

419,355

$

393,366

$

359,552

$

312,856

$

272,000

$

812,720

$

505,617

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities

purchased under agreements to resell (8)

58,698

57,043

64,337

63,476

54,333

115,742

91,187

Total interest income

478,053

450,409

423,889

376,332

326,333

928,462

596,804

Interest expense

Deposits (8)

100,787

55,942

19,945

7,534

4,914

156,729

9,506

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements

to repurchase, and other borrowings

15,523

13,204

7,940

6,464

5,604

28,727

9,966

Total interest expense

116,310

69,146

27,885

13,998

10,518

185,456

19,472

Net interest income (8)

361,743

381,263

396,004

362,334

315,815

743,006

577,332

Provision for credit losses

38,389

33,091

47,142

23,876

19,286

71,480

10,837

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

323,354

348,172

348,862

338,458

296,529

671,526

566,495

Noninterest income (8)

77,214

71,355

63,392

73,053

86,756

148,569

172,803

Noninterest expense

Operating expense

240,818

231,093

227,957

226,754

225,779

471,911

444,103

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

1,808

9,412

1,542

13,679

5,390

11,220

15,666

Total noninterest expense

242,626

240,505

229,499

240,433

231,169

483,131

459,769

Income before provision for income taxes

157,942

179,022

182,755

171,078

152,116

336,964

279,529

Income taxes provision

34,495

39,096

39,253

38,035

32,941

73,591

60,025

Net income

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

263,373

$

219,504

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)

Net income (GAAP)

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

263,373

$

219,504

Securities gains, net of tax

-

(35)

-

(24)

-

(35)

-

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

1,414

7,356

1,211

10,638

4,223

8,770

12,314

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

124,861

$

147,247

$

144,713

$

143,657

$

123,398

$

272,108

$

245,310

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.62

$

1.84

$

1.90

$

1.76

$

1.58

$

3.47

$

2.99

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.62

$

1.83

$

1.88

$

1.75

$

1.57

$

3.45

$

2.96

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.64

$

1.94

$

1.91

$

1.90

$

1.64

$

3.58

$

3.34

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.63

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

1.89

$

1.62

$

3.56

$

3.31

Dividends per common share

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.49

$

1.00

$

0.98

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,057,977

75,902,440

75,639,640

75,605,960

75,461,157

75,980,638

73,464,620

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,417,537

76,388,954

76,326,777

76,182,131

76,094,198

76,394,174

74,103,640

Effective tax rate

21.84%

21.84%

21.48%

22.23%

21.66%

21.84%

21.47%

2

Performance and Capital Ratios

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets (annualized) (8)

1.11

%

1.29

%

1.28

%

1.17

%

1.05

%

1.20

%

1.00

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (8)

1.12

%

1.35

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.09

%

1.24

%

1.12

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

10.14

%

8.81

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

9.45

%

11.53

%

11.50

%

11.13

%

9.69

%

10.47

%

9.85

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

15.81

%

18.81

%

20.17

%

17.99

%

16.59

%

17.27

%

15.28

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

15.98

%

19.75

%

20.33

%

19.36

%

17.15

%

17.82

%

16.97

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

53.59

%

51.41

%

47.96

%

53.14

%

54.92

%

52.48

%

58.66

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

53.18

%

49.34

%

47.63

%

50.02

%

53.59

%

51.23

%

56.58

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

30.75

%

27.09

%

26.40

%

28.44

%

31.03

%

28.81

%

32.26

%

Book value per common share

$

69.61

$

69.19

$

67.04

$

65.03

$

66.64

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

42.96

$

42.40

$

40.09

$

37.97

$

39.47

CAPITAL RATIOS

Equity-to-assets (8)

11.8

%

11.7

%

11.6

%

11.1

%

11.0

%

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) (8)

7.6

%

7.5

%

7.2

%

6.8

%

6.8

%

Tier 1 leverage (6) (8)

9.2

%

9.1

%

8.7

%

8.4

%

8.0

%

Tier 1 common equity (6) (8)

11.3

%

11.1

%

11.0

%

11.0

%

11.1

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) (8)

11.3

%

11.1

%

11.0

%

11.0

%

11.1

%

Total risk-based capital (6) (8)

13.5

%

13.3

%

13.0

%

13.0

%

13.0

%

3

Balance Sheet

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

552,900

$

558,158

$

548,387

$

394,794

$

561,516

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

960,849

1,438,504

764,176

2,529,415

4,259,490

Cash and cash equivalents

1,513,749

1,996,662

1,312,563

2,924,209

4,821,006

Trading securities, at fair value

56,580

16,039

31,263

51,940

88,088

Investment securities:

Securities held to maturity

2,585,155

2,636,673

2,683,241

2,738,178

2,806,465

Securities available for sale, at fair value

4,949,334

5,159,999

5,326,822

5,369,610

5,666,008

Other investments

196,728

217,991

179,717

179,755

179,815

Total investment securities

7,731,217

8,014,663

8,189,780

8,287,543

8,652,288

Loans held for sale

42,951

27,289

28,968

34,477

73,880

Loans:

Purchased credit deteriorated

1,269,983

1,325,400

1,429,731

1,544,562

1,707,592

Purchased non-credit deteriorated

5,275,913

5,620,290

5,943,092

6,365,175

6,908,234

Non-acquired

24,990,889

23,750,452

22,805,039

20,926,566

19,319,440

Less allowance for credit losses

(427,392)

(370,645)

(356,444)

(324,398)

(319,708)

Loans, net

31,109,393

30,325,497

29,821,418

28,511,905

27,615,558

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

1,080

3,473

1,023

2,160

1,431

Premises and equipment, net

518,353

517,146

520,635

531,160

562,781

Bank owned life insurance

979,494

967,750

964,708

960,052

953,970

Mortgage servicing rights

87,539

85,406

86,610

90,459

87,463

Core deposit and other intangibles

102,256

109,603

116,450

125,390

132,694

Goodwill

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,922,525

1,922,525

Other assets (8)

874,614

937,193

922,172

980,557

854,506

Total assets

$

44,940,332

$

44,923,827

$

43,918,696

$

44,422,377

$

45,766,190

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

11,489,483

$

12,422,583

$

13,168,656

$

13,660,244

$

14,337,018

Interest-bearing (8)

25,252,395

23,979,009

23,181,967

23,249,545

24,097,601

Total deposits

36,741,878

36,401,592

36,350,623

36,909,789

38,434,619

Federal funds purchased and securities

sold under agreements to repurchase

581,446

544,108

556,417

557,802

669,999

Other borrowings

792,090

1,292,182

392,275

392,368

392,460

Reserve for unfunded commitments

63,399

85,068

67,215

52,991

32,543

Other liabilities (8)

1,471,509

1,351,873

1,477,239

1,588,241

1,196,144

Total liabilities

39,650,322

39,674,823

38,843,769

39,501,191

40,725,765

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

189,990

189,649

189,261

189,191

189,103

Surplus

4,228,910

4,224,503

4,215,712

4,207,040

4,195,976

Retained earnings

1,533,508

1,448,636

1,347,042

1,241,413

1,146,230

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(662,398)

(613,784)

(677,088)

(716,458)

(490,884)

Total shareholders' equity

5,290,010

5,249,004

5,074,927

4,921,186

5,040,425

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

44,940,332

$

44,923,827

$

43,918,696

$

44,422,377

$

45,766,190

Common shares issued and outstanding

75,995,979

75,859,665

75,704,563

75,676,445

75,641,322

4

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Jun. 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

$

947,526

$

11,858

5.02%

$

759,239

$

8,921

4.77%

$

4,809,521

$

9,309

0.78%

Investment securities

7,994,330

46,840

2.35%

8,232,582

48,122

2.37%

8,880,419

45,024

2.03%

Loans held for sale

36,114

568

6.31%

23,123

402

7.05%

76,567

791

4.14%

Total loans, excluding PPP

31,141,951

418,766

5.39%

30,384,754

392,941

5.24%

27,055,042

271,003

4.02%

Total PPP loans

7,915

21

1.06%

9,642

23

0.97%

77,816

206

1.06%

Total loans held for investment

31,149,866

418,787

5.39%

30,394,396

392,964

5.24%

27,132,858

271,209

4.01%

Total interest-earning assets (8)

40,127,836

478,053

4.78%

39,409,340

450,409

4.64%

40,899,365

326,333

3.20%

Noninterest-earning assets (8)

4,500,288

4,695,138

4,677,377

Total Assets

$

44,628,124

$

44,104,478

$

45,576,742

Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

Transaction and money market accounts (8)

$

17,222,660

$

65,717

1.53%

$

16,874,909

$

40,516

0.97%

$

18,045,842

$

2,974

0.07%

Savings deposits

3,031,153

1,951

0.26%

3,298,221

1,756

0.22%

3,548,192

143

0.02%

Certificates and other time deposits

4,328,388

33,119

3.07%

3,114,354

13,670

1.78%

2,776,478

1,797

0.26%

Federal funds purchased

215,085

2,690

5.02%

193,259

2,187

4.59%

333,326

628

0.76%

Repurchase agreements

330,118

845

1.03%

373,563

666

0.72%

403,008

153

0.15%

Other borrowings

865,770

11,988

5.55%

785,571

10,351

5.34%

405,241

4,823

4.77%

Total interest-bearing liabilities (8)

25,993,174

116,310

1.79%

24,639,877

69,146

1.14%

25,512,087

10,518

0.17%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL") (8)

13,333,253

14,287,553

14,955,330

Shareholders' equity

5,301,697

5,177,048

5,109,325

Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

18,634,950

19,464,601

20,064,655

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

44,628,124

$

44,104,478

$

45,576,742

Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) (8)

$

361,743

3.62%

$

381,263

3.92%

$

315,815

3.10%

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP) (8)

3.62%

3.93%

3.12%

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)

1.11%

0.63%

0.05%

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)

1.23%

0.75%

0.11%

Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)

$

5,481

$

7,398

$

12,770

Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans

$

-

$

-

$

8

Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment

$

698

$

1,020

$

2,249

(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $59.3 million as of June 30, 2023.

5

Noninterest Income and Expense

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Noninterest Income:

Fees on deposit accounts

$

33,101

$

29,859

$

33,612

$

30,327

$

32,862

$

62,960

$

60,871

Mortgage banking income (loss)

4,354

4,332

(545)

2,262

5,480

8,686

16,074

Trust and investment services income

9,823

9,937

9,867

9,603

9,831

19,760

19,549

Securities gains, net

-

45

-

30

-

45

-

Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)

27,734

21,956

16,760

20,552

27,604

49,690

55,598

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin (8)

(8,547)

(8,362)

(8,451)

(4,125)

(1,536)

(16,909)

(1,579)

Total Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)

19,187

13,594

8,309

16,427

26,068

32,781

54,019

Bank owned life insurance income

6,271

6,813

6,723

6,082

6,246

13,084

11,506

Other

4,478

6,775

5,426

8,322

6,269

11,253

10,784

Total Noninterest Income (8)

$

77,214

$

71,355

$

63,392

$

73,053

$

86,756

$

148,569

$

172,803

Noninterest Expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

$

147,342

$

144,060

$

140,440

$

139,554

$

137,037

$

291,402

$

274,710

Occupancy expense

22,196

21,533

22,412

22,490

22,759

43,729

44,599

Information services expense

21,119

19,925

19,847

20,714

19,947

41,044

39,140

OREO and loan related (income) expense

(14)

169

78

532

(3)

155

(241)

Business development and staff related

6,672

5,957

5,851

5,090

4,916

12,629

9,192

Amortization of intangibles

7,028

7,299

8,027

7,837

8,847

14,327

17,341

Professional fees

4,364

3,702

3,756

3,495

4,331

8,066

8,080

Supplies and printing expense

2,554

2,640

2,411

2,621

2,400

5,194

4,589

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

9,819

6,294

6,589

6,300

5,332

16,113

10,144

Advertising and marketing

1,521

2,118

2,669

2,170

2,286

3,639

4,049

Other operating expenses

18,217

17,396

15,877

15,951

17,927

35,613

32,500

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

1,808

9,412

1,542

13,679

5,390

11,220

15,666

Total Noninterest Expense

$

242,626

$

240,505

$

229,499

$

240,433

$

231,169

$

483,131

$

459,769

* During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $8.1 million in severance payments, which are included in the Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense in the table above.

6

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Construction and land development * †

$

2,817,125

$

2,749,290

$

2,860,360

$

2,550,552

$

2,527,062

Investor commercial real estate*

9,187,948

8,957,507

8,769,201

8,641,316

8,393,630

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,585,951

5,522,514

5,460,193

5,426,216

5,421,725

Commercial and industrial

5,378,294

5,321,306

5,313,483

4,977,737

4,807,528

Consumer real estate *

7,275,495

6,860,831

6,475,210

5,977,120

5,505,531

Consumer/other

1,291,972

1,284,694

1,299,415

1,263,362

1,279,790

Total loans

$

31,536,785

$

30,696,142

$

30,177,862

$

28,836,303

$

27,935,266

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $928.4 million, $893.7 million, $904.1 million, $881.3 million, and $795.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

11,489,483

$

12,422,583

$

13,168,656

$

13,660,244

$

14,337,018

Interest-bearing checking

8,185,609

8,316,023

8,955,519

8,741,447

8,953,332

Savings

2,931,320

3,156,214

3,464,351

3,602,560

3,616,819

Money market (8)

9,710,032

8,388,275

8,342,111

8,369,826

8,823,025

Time deposits

4,425,434

4,118,497

2,419,986

2,535,712

2,704,425

Total Deposits (8)

$

36,741,878

$

36,401,592

$

36,350,623

$

36,909,789

$

38,434,619

Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits) (8)

$

32,316,444

$

32,283,095

$

33,930,637

$

34,374,077

$

35,730,194

7

Asset Quality

Ending Balance

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:

Non-acquired

Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

104,772

$

68,176

$

44,671

$

34,374

$

20,716

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

3,620

2,667

2,358

2,358

1,371

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

227

186

245

114

93

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets

108,619

71,029

47,274

36,846

22,180

Acquired

Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

60,734

52,795

59,554

61,866

63,526

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

571

983

1,992

1,430

4,418

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

981

3,446

922

2,234

1,577

Total acquired nonperforming assets

62,286

57,224

62,468

65,530

69,521

Total nonperforming assets

$

170,905

$

128,253

$

109,742

$

102,376

$

91,701

Three Months Ended

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.36%

1.21%

1.18%

1.12%

1.14%

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans

1.56%

1.48%

1.40%

1.31%

1.26%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

251.86%

297.42%

328.29%

324.30%

355.11%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.04%

0.01%

0.01%

(0.02)%

0.03%

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.38%

0.29%

0.25%

0.23%

0.20%

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans

0.54%

0.41%

0.36%

0.35%

0.32%

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2023:

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 3/31/2023

$

327,915

$

42,730

$

370,645

$

85,068

Charge offs

(7,140)

-

(7,140)

-

Acquired charge offs

(376)

(62)

(438)

-

Recoveries

1,610

-

1,610

-

Acquired recoveries

1,240

1,418

2,658

-

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

61,047

(990)

60,057

(21,669)

Ending balance 6/30/2023

$

384,296

$

43,096

$

427,392

$

63,399

Period end loans

$

30,266,802

$

1,269,983

$

31,536,785

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans

1.27%

3.39%

1.36%

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *

$

9,667,211

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)

0.66%

* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2023. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 28, 2023 on the Investor Relations section ofSouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporationis a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

8

###

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Net income (GAAP)

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

38,389

33,091

47,142

23,876

19,286

Tax provision

34,495

39,096

39,253

38,035

32,941

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

1,808

9,412

1,542

13,679

5,390

Securities gains

-

(45)

-

(30)

-

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

198,139

$

221,480

$

231,439

$

208,603

$

176,792

Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

44,628,124

$

44,104,478

$

44,429,894

$

44,985,713

$

45,576,742

PPNR ROAA

1.78

%

2.04

%

2.07

%

1.84

%

1.56

%

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,418

76,389

76,327

76,182

76,094

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$

2.59

$

2.90

$

3.03

$

2.74

$

2.32

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$

361,743

$

381,263

$

396,004

$

362,334

$

315,815

Less:

Total accretion on acquired loans

5,481

7,398

7,350

9,550

12,770

Total deferred fees on PPP loans

-

-

-

-

8

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

356,262

$

373,865

$

388,654

$

352,784

$

303,037

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)

Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$

361,743

$

381,263

$

396,004

$

362,334

$

315,815

Total average interest-earning assets (8)

40,127,836

39,409,340

39,655,736

40,451,174

40,899,365

NIM, non-tax equivalent (8)

3.62

%

3.92

%

3.96

%

3.55

%

3.10

%

Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)

698

1,020

2,397

2,345

2,249

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

$

362,441

$

382,283

$

398,401

$

364,679

$

318,064

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

3.62

%

3.93

%

3.99

%

3.58

%

3.12

%

9

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)

Net income (GAAP)

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

263,373

$

219,504

Securities gains, net of tax

-

(35)

-

(24)

-

(35)

-

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

1,414

7,356

1,211

10,638

4,223

8,770

12,314

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

124,861

$

147,247

$

144,713

$

143,657

$

123,398

$

272,108

$

245,310

Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)

Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.62

$

1.84

$

1.90

$

1.76

$

1.58

$

3.47

$

2.99

Effect to adjust for securities gains

-

(0.00)

-

(0.00)

-

(0.00)

-

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.02

0.10

0.01

0.14

0.06

0.11

0.17

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.64

$

1.94

$

1.91

$

1.90

$

1.64

$

3.58

$

3.34

Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)

Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.62

$

1.83

$

1.88

$

1.75

$

1.57

$

3.45

$

2.96

Effect to adjust for securities gains

-

(0.00)

-

(0.00)

-

(0.00)

-

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.01

0.10

0.02

0.14

0.05

0.11

0.17

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.63

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

1.89

$

1.62

$

3.56

$

3.31

Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)

Return on average assets (GAAP) (8)

1.11

%

1.29

%

1.28

%

1.17

%

1.05

%

1.20

%

1.00

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

-

%

(0.00)

%

-

%

(0.00)

%

-

%

(0.00)

%

-

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

0.06

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.01

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.10

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

0.06

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (8)

1.12

%

1.35

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.09

%

1.24

%

1.12

%

Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)

Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

10.14

%

8.81

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

-

%

(0.00)

%

-

%

(0.00)

%

-

%

(0.00)

%

-

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

0.54

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.11

%

0.57

%

0.09

%

0.82

%

0.33

%

0.33

%

0.50

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

9.45

%

11.53

%

11.50

%

11.13

%

9.69

%

10.47

%

9.85

%

Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)

Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

10.14

%

8.81

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

6.47

%

7.85

%

8.76

%

7.68

%

7.23

%

7.13

%

6.47

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.81

%

18.81

%

20.17

%

17.99

%

16.59

%

17.27

%

15.28

%

Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)

Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

10.14

%

8.81

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

-

%

(0.00)

%

-

%

(0.00)

%

-

%

(0.00)

%

-

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

0.54

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.11

%

0.58

%

0.10

%

0.82

%

0.33

%

0.33

%

0.49

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

6.53

%

8.21

%

8.82

%

8.23

%

7.46

%

7.35

%

7.13

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.98

%

19.75

%

20.33

%

19.36

%

17.15

%

17.82

%

16.97

%

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)

Efficiency ratio

53.59

%

51.41

%

47.96

%

53.14

%

54.92

%

52.48

%

58.66

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

(0.41)

%

(2.07)

%

(0.33)

%

(3.12)

%

(1.33)

%

(1.25)

%

(2.08)

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio

53.18

%

49.34

%

47.63

%

50.02

%

53.59

%

51.23

%

56.58

%

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

69.61

$

69.19

$

67.04

$

65.03

$

66.64

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(26.65)

(26.79)

(26.95)

(27.06)

(27.17)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

42.96

$

42.40

$

40.09

$

37.97

$

39.47

Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)

Equity-to-assets (GAAP) (8)

11.77

%

11.68

%

11.56

%

11.08

%

11.01

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.16)

%

(4.18)

%

(4.31)

%

(4.30)

%

(4.18)

%

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (8)

7.61

%

7.50

%

7.25

%

6.78

%

6.83

%

Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

10

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $5.5 million, $7.4 million, $7.3 million, $9.6 million, and $12.8 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, and initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense of $1.8 million, $9.4 million, $1.5 million, $13.7 million, and $5.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively; (b) net securities gains of $45,000 and $30,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.
(4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $7.0 million, $7.3 million, $8.0 million, $7.8 million, and $8.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
(6) June 30, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.
(7) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(8) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined the variation margin payments for its interest rate swaps centrally cleared through London Clearing House ("LCH") and Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME") met the legal characteristics of daily settlements of the derivatives rather than collateral. As a result, the variation margin payment and the related derivative instruments are considered a single unit of account for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Depending on the net position, the fair value of the single unit of account is reported in other assets or other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, as opposed to interest-earning deposits or interest-bearing deposits. In addition, the expense or income attributable to the variation margin payments for the centrally cleared swaps is reported in noninterest income, specifically within correspondent and capital markets income, as opposed to interest income or interest expense. The daily settlement of the derivative exposure does not change or reset the contractual terms of the instrument. The table below discloses the net change in all the balance sheet and income statement line items, as well as performance metrics, impacted by the correction from collateralize-to-market to settle-to-market accounting treatment for prior periods. There was no impact to net income or equity as previously reported.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

2022

Interest income:

Effect to interest income on federal funds sold and interest-earning

deposits with banks

$

1,522

$

674

$

681

Interest expense:

Effect to interest expense on money market deposits

(2,603)

(862)

(898)

Net interest income:

Net effect to net interest income

$

4,125

$

1,536

$

1,579

Noninterest Income:

Effect to correspondent banking and capital market income

$

(4,125)

$

(1,536)

$

(1,579)

BALANCE SHEET

Assets:

Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

114,514

$

98,907

Effect to other assets

(870,746)

(540,139)

Net effect to total assets

$

(756,232)

$

(441,232)

Liabilities:

Effect to money market deposits

$

(756,232)

$

(441,232)

Net effect to total liabilities

$

(756,232)

$

(441,232)

AVERAGE BALANCES

Interest-earning assets:

Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

210,108

$

211,970

Noninterest-earning assets:

Effect to noninterest-earning assets

(569,329)

(483,017)

Net effect to total average assets

$

(359,221)

$

(271,047)

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Effect to transaction and money market accounts

$

(359,221)

$

(271,047)

Net effect to total average liabilities

$

(359,221)

$

(271,047)

11

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

YIELD ANALYSIS

2022

2022

2022

Interest-earning assets:

Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

0.05

%

0.03

%

Effect to total interest-earning assets

(0.01)

%

(0.01)

%

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Effect to transaction and money market accounts

(0.06)

%

(0.01)

%

Effect to total interest-bearing liabilities

(0.04)

%

(0.01)

%

Net effect to NIM

0.02

%

0.00

%

Net effect to NIM, TE (non-GAAP)

0.03

%

0.00

%

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Effect to return on average assets (annualized)

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

Effect to adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Effect to equity-to-assets

0.2

%

0.1

%

Effect to tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

0.1

%

0.0

%

Effect to Tier 1 leverage

0.1

%

0.1

%

Effect to Tier 1 common equity

0.0

%

0.0

%

Effect to Tier 1 risk-based capital

0.0

%

0.0

%

Effect to Total risk-based capital

0.1

%

0.0

%

12

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, the number and pace of interest rate increases, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depositor institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital (4) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (5) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment; (6) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (7) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (8) potential deterioration in real estate values; (9) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (10) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (11) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (12) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (13) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (14) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (15) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (16) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (17) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (18) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (19) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (20) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (21) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (22) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinionincluding the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (23) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (24) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (25) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (26) excessive loan losses; (27) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (28) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (29) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (30) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (31) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (32) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (33) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (34) terrorist activities risk that

13

results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (35) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

14

Attachments

Disclaimer

South State Corporation published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 18:54:09 UTC.