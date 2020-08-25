Southwest Airlines : Announces Three-Day $39 WOW Sale For Your Next Adventure

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) launched a three-day WOW Sale today through Aug. 27, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time, with fares starting as low as $39 one-way. As Customers put their Hearts back into traveling, Southwest is offering low fares across the United States. Fall and winter travel is only a click away!

"As Customers begin to feel inspired to travel again, we want them to know that Southwest Airlines has their well-being and comfort in mind supported by the Southwest Promise, legendary Hospitality, and our exceptional People," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Vice President of Marketing. "With fares as low as $39 one-way, bags that fly free, and no changes fees, Customers can easily get away to their next adventure."

Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates and advance purchase requirements apply. See full fare rules and terms and conditions at Southwest.com. Examples of one-way low fares include:

As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Kansas City and Minneapolis / Saint Paul ,

one-way nonstop between and As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and Oakland ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Houston (HOU) and Tulsa ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Chicago (MDW) and Detroit ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Raleigh/Durham ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $39 one-way nonstop between New Orleans and San Antonio ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $109 one-way nonstop between HOU (HOU) and Cancun ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $136 one-way nonstop between Lubbock and Cancun , and

one-way nonstop between and , and As low as $139 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington and Punta Cana .

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

Book by Aug. 27, 2020 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time. 14-day advance purchase required. Nonrefundable. Seats, travel days, and markets limited. Blackout dates apply. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Continental U.S. travel valid Sept. 8, 2020 through Feb. 10, 2021. Continental U.S. to/from Hawaii travel valid Nov. 1, 2020 through April 8, 2021. Interisland Hawaii travel valid Sept. 8, 2020 through April 8, 2021. San Juan, Puerto Rico travel valid Sept. 8 through Dec. 3, 2020 & Jan. 11 through March 4, 2021. International travel valid Sept. 8 through Dec. 9, 2020 & Jan. 11 through March 4, 2021. Points bookings do not include government fees from $5.60 per one-way flight. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO and Las Vegas and from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO to Las Vegas is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO and Las Vegas and from Las Vegas to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid daily. Interisland Hawaii travel is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday - Thursday. International travel is valid Monday - Thursday. Travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines®, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to an Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

At Southwest Airlines, there are no Change Fees and Bags Fly Free®.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico and announced plans to begin service to Steamboat Springs, Colorado in December 2020 for a total of 104 airports served.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, facemask requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of passengers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through at least Oct. 31, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.