Southwest Airlines : Offers New Promotional Companion Pass Offer

09/22/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DALLAS - Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is launching a promotional Companion Pass Offer as part of its 'Wanna Get Away'campaign for fall and winter travel.

Grab a Companion and get ready to fly! Rapid Rewards® Members can earn a Promotional Companion Pass valid for unlimited usage from Jan. 6, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2021, by registering for this promotion, purchasing a Southwest revenue flight from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2020, for travel from Sept. 22, 2020, through Nov. 15, 2020. Visit Southwest.com for the full list of terms and conditions.

The Companion Pass allows qualifying Customers to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) every time the Customer purchases or redeems points for a flight.

Join Rapid Rewards
The Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept - make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards Members qualify for unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates, and Points don't expire. Create an account at Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
In its 50th year of service, Dallas-basedSouthwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 103 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. Southwest will begin service to Steamboat Springs, Colo. on Dec. 19, 2020, and also recently announced intention to serve Palm Springs, Calif. and Miami, Fla.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, facemask requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of passengers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through Nov. 30, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Media Contacts:
Visit the Southwest Newsroom at swamedia.com for multi-media assets and other Company news.
Media Relations Team: 214-792-4847, option 1

# # #

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 16:04:06 UTC
