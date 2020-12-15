Southwest Airlines : announces fare sale for 2021 for travel through May; with fares as low as $49 one-way

DALLAS -Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) launched a fare sale today through Dec. 31, 2020, 11:59 p.m., Central Time. Customers can gift themselves with the must-have gift of the season-a 2021 getaway to one of the many destinations Southwest Airlines® has to offer. Take advantage of these awesome deals with fares starting as low as $49 one-way!

Kick-off 2021 with a getaway to one of our new airports or destinations such as Colorado Springs (starting March 11, 2021) or Houston (Bush) (starting April 12, 2021). Customers can also take advantage of our expanded nonstop service to Long Beach beginning on March 11, 2021.

Hurry and book! Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates and 21-day advance purchase requirements apply. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com. Examples of one-way low fares include:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Montrose (Telluride), CO and Denver ,

and , As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Oakland (San Francisco Bay Area) and Palm Springs, CA ,

and , As low as $59 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, CA and Las Vegas ,

and , As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Dallas (Love Field) and Colorado Springs , and

and , and As low as $84 one-way nonstop between Houston (Bush) and Nashville.

A 21-day advance purchase is required. Purchase today through Dec. 31, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Continental U.S. travel valid Jan. 5, 2021, through May 26, 2021. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii valid Jan. 5, 2021, through May 20, 2021. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid Jan. 11, 2021, through May 20, 2021. International travel valid Jan. 11, 2021, through May 20, 2021. Travel continental U.S. to Hawaii blacked out Feb. 11, 2021, through Feb. 14, 2021; March 19, 2021, through March 20, 2021; March 26, 2021, through March 28, 2021; and April 1, 2021, through April 3, 2021. Travel continental U.S. from Hawaii blacked out Feb. 19, 2021, through Feb 21, 2021; March 27, 2021, through March 28, 2021; April 2, 2021, through April 5, 2021; and April 9, 2021, through April 11, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, and CO, Montrose (Telluride), CO is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO, and Montrose (Telluride), CO is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel between Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, Steamboat Springs/Hayden, CO, and Montrose (Telluride), CO is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday through Thursday. International travel is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fares' rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 58,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, Cozumel, Mexico, Miami, and Palm Springs. Southwest will begin service to two new seasonal destinations in Colorado, Steamboat Springs and Montrose (Telluride) on Dec. 19, 2020. In 2021, Southwest will begin service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on February 14; both Savanah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; Houston (Bush) on April 12; and, Jackson, Miss., on June 6.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

