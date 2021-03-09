Southwest Airlines : Announces Spring Sale for May Travel with Fares As Low As $49 One-Way

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) launched a fare sale today, March 9, 2021, through March 19, 2021, 11:59 p.m., Central Time, for travel from March 30, 2021 through June 30, 2021 continental U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico, and International travel. Customers can book travel to warm destinations with fares starting as low as $49 one-way!

With our low fares, growing network, and flexible policies (including no cancellation fees, no change fees, and bags fly free*); Southwest is ready to take Customers on their next journey. Whether it's walking along the beach or hiking in the woods, there is an adventure for all.

Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates and 21-day advance purchase requirements apply. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com. Examples of one-way low fares include:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Houston (Bush) and New Orleans ,

and , As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Denver and Steamboat Springs (Hayden) ,

and , As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Palm Springs, Calif. and Oakland ,

and , As low as $67 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and New York (LaGuardia) , and

and , and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla.

These flights, as well as the carrier's published schedule through August 16, 2021, can be purchased at Southwest.com.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FARE SALE RULES

A 21-day advance purchase is required. Purchase today, March 9, 2021, through March 19, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Continental U.S. travel valid March 30, 2021, through June 30, 2021. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii valid March 30, 2021, through May 20, 2021. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid March 30, 2021, through June 30, 2021. International travel valid March 30, 2021, through June 30, 2021. Continental U.S. travel blacked out May 27, 2021, through May 28, 2021; and May 31, 2021. Travel from continental U.S. to Hawaii blacked out April 1, 2021, through April 3, 2021. Travel to continental U.S. from Hawaii blacked out April 2, 2021, through April 5, 2021; and April 9, 2021, through April 11, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday through Thursday. International travel is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

*At Southwest Airlines, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees, and bags fly free® (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; and will begin service to both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Ft. Walton Beach on May 6; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6. The Company has also announced an intention to initiate new service to Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Eugene, Ore.; and Bellingham, Wash., all in 2021.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

