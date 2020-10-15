Log in
Southwest Airlines : to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 22, 2020

10/15/2020 | 06:46am EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its third quarter 2020 financial results. Details are as follows:

When: 

Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who:

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer


Tom Nealon, President


Michael Van de Ven, Chief Operating Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address: 

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-october-22-2020-301152656.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

© PRNewswire 2020

