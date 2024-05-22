Bring Your Plus One Every Time: Fly Southwest Airlines Round Trip to or From Hawaii This Summer and Earn a Coveted Promotional Companion Pass for Fall Travel

With a limited-time offer, Rapid Rewards Members get in on the HI 5 celebration commemorating five years of Southwest service in Hawaii

DALLAS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced a Companion Pass® promotion available to Southwest Rapid Rewards® Members who book one round trip or two one-way flights in June or July 2024 between the mainland U.S. and the Aloha State. Rapid Rewards® Members who enroll in the limited-time promotion before May 24, 2024, and purchase eligible travel this summer, will score a coveted promotional Companion Pass1. The Companion Pass allows Members to designate one person to fly with them for free2 every time the Customer purchases a fare or redeems points for a flight during the pass's validity. Southwest® is celebrating five full years of serving five airports in the Hawaiian Islands.

"This is a great opportunity to HI 5 our Customers for supporting five years of Southwest service in five airports across Hawaii by showcasing and sharing one of the great perks of being part of our Rapid Rewards program," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "Hawaii on Southwest is available nonstop from eight mainland gateways, and we're excited for this opportunity to truly connect our Customers for travel between the mainland and the Hawaiian islands."

To qualify, Rapid Rewards Members must:1

Register for this promotion and purchase qualifying Southwest revenue travel (one round trip or two one-way qualifying flights between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii ) by May 24, 2024 ; Travel across the Pacific in Southwest style both to and from Hawaii anytime between June 1 and July 31, 2024 ; and Designate a Companion to fly for free2 on all travel between Oct. 5 and Nov. 15, 2024 .

To benefit from this promotional offer and learn more, Customers should visit Southwest.com® for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wanna go to Hawaii?

Customers on the mainland can take advantage of this promotion by booking their next adventure to Hawaii and earning a promotional Companion Pass for fall getaways. Pro tip: Members who qualify and earn a promotional Companion Pass can travel this fall with their Companion flying for free2 whether to another destination in Hawaii, or anywhere across the more than 100 airports in 11 countries Southwest will serve this fall!

Wanna go to the mainland?

Rapid Rewards Members in the Islands can take an opportunity to go on mainland adventures while earning the promotional Companion Pass for fall getaways. Pro tip: After Members qualify and earn their promotional Companion Pass, they can use it for free2 for inter-island travel or mainland getaways with their plus one Companion.

Join Rapid Rewards

The Southwest Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—to make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, every seat is a reward seat, there are no blackout dates, and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com and take advantage of Southwest's award-winning loyalty program's many benefits.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports3 across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline4. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0005 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years6 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20507. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1 Register for this promotion, then book one round trip or two one-way qualifying Southwest flights between 8:00 a.m. Central Time ("CT") on May 22, 2024, and 11:59 p.m. CT on May 24, 2024 (the "Promotion Period") for travel from June 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024 (the "Travel Period"), and fly during the Travel Period to earn a promotional Companion Pass valid for use between Oct. 5, 2024, and Nov. 15, 2024. The offer is valid for select continental U.S. flights to/from Hawaii (HNL, KOA, ITI, LIH, or OGG). To register for this promotion, Members will need to provide their Southwest Rapid Reward account number at the time of registration. If a Customer doesn't have a Rapid Rewards account number, they may register for an account by going online to Southwest.com/rapidrewards to become a Member. Rapid Rewards accounts are free. Members must register for this promotion, book one round trip or two one-way qualifying Southwest flights during the Promotion Period for travel during the Travel Period, and fly during the Travel Period. Registration must be completed prior to booking and commencement of travel. The offer is valid on new qualifying revenue flights booked during the Promotion Period for travel during the Travel Period and flown within the Travel Period. The Member's qualifying flight must be booked through Southwest Airlines during the Promotion Period for travel that must be completed during the Travel Period. Member's Rapid Rewards account number must be entered at the time of booking Member's qualifying flight to earn a promotional Companion Pass valid for use between Oct. 5, 2024, and Nov. 15, 2024. A qualifying round trip flight for this promotion is a round trip revenue flight including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest Airlines from continental U.S. to/from Hawaii (HNL, KOA, ITI, LIH, or OGG) and back to the originating airport or carrier-recognized co-terminal flown by the same Member. A qualifying one-way flight for this promotion is a one-way revenue flight including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest Airlines from continental U.S. to/from Hawaii (HNL, KOA, ITI, LIH, or OGG) flown by the same Member. The offer is valid on new reservations booked within the Promotion Period for travel during the Travel Period only. Travel booked or flown prior to registration for this promotion is not eligible for this promotional Companion Pass offer. Companion Pass, charter flights, reward or group travel, and Southwest Vacations® packages don't qualify as a round trip or two one-way revenue flights for this promotion. Qualifying flights(s) booked with Cash + Points will qualify as round trip or two one-way revenue flights for this promotion. Cash + Points bookings will not earn Rapid Rewards points, tier qualifying points for A-List or A-List Preferred status, or Companion Pass qualifying points. Changes made to any itinerary after the purchase of a round trip or two one-way revenue flights may eliminate qualification for this promotion. The promotional Companion Pass is valid from Oct. 5, 2024, and Nov. 15, 2024, and allows a Member to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (doesn't include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) on flights purchased by the Member, booked through Southwest, and completed between Oct. 5, 2024, and Nov. 15, 2024. No Rapid Rewards points, tier, or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion when flying on a promotional Companion Pass or Companion Pass reservation. The Member may change their designated Companion up to three times while they have a promotional Companion Pass. If the Member earns Companion Pass in 2024 by earning 135,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or flying 100 qualifying one-way flights booked through Southwest per calendar year, any changes to their designated Companion during the time they have a promotional Companion Pass will reduce the number of changes a Member can make to their designated Companion in the 2024 calendar year. For example, if the Member earns a promotional Companion Pass through this promotion, changes their designated Companion twice during the validity period for the promotional Companion Pass, and later in 2024 earns Companion Pass, they would only be able to change their designated Companion one more time in 2024. Companion Pass is nontransferable. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the Rapid Rewards program and/or Rapid Rewards program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members don't acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed.

2 Doesn't include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way. Must include Rapid Rewards number during booking. Limited time. Restrictions apply. Qualifying flight(s) must be flown by the same Member.

3 Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports.

4 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

5 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

6 1973-2019 annual profitability

7 Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bring-your-plus-one-every-time-fly-southwest-airlines-round-trip-to-or-from-hawaii-this-summer-and-earn-a-coveted-promotional-companion-pass-for-fall-travel-302153299.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.