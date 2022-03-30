Book now with points: Southwest Airlines offers 20% Rapid Rewards promotion for spring travel

DALLAS - Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) launched a major promotional offer for Members of the carrier's award-winning frequent flyer program, Rapid Rewards® to take Customers even further! Rapid Rewards Members who book a flight with Rapid Rewards points today through March 31, 2022, can save 20% off all bookings with points (domestic and international) for travel between March 29 and May 25, 2022. Rapid Rewards Members should use the code SAVE20NOW in the promo code box when booking, to receive the discount. Full terms and conditions for this offer are available on Southwest.com.

Southwest Airlines® Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept - make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, Members qualify for unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates, and Points don't expire. Create an account at Southwest.com.

Get More Out of Latest Fare Sale Using Rapid Rewards Points

Compounding the value of the Points redemption offer, Customers who spring into action to book qualifying spring and summer travel before April 7, 2022, with sale fares as low as $59 one-way for travel across the continental U.S. between April 19 and June 15, 2022; or between the continental U.S. and Hawaii, within Hawaii, or to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international destinations between April 19 and May 25, 2022.

With the carrier's low-fares, Legendary Hospitality, and flexible policies (including no cancellation fees, no change fees, and bags fly free®)*, Southwest® is ready to take Customers on their next spring getaway with fares** on Southwest.com as low as:

$59 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Jackson, Miss. ,

nonstop between and , $59 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and New York (LaGuardia) ,

nonstop between and , $59 one-way nonstop between Reno/Tahoe and Long Beach, Calif. ,

nonstop between and , $69 one-way nonstop between Jacksonville, Fla. and Washington D.C. (Regan National) , and

nonstop between and , and $79 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and Bellingham, Wash.

*At Southwest Airlines®, there are no change fees (fare difference may apply), no cancellation fees (failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds), and bags fly free (first and second checked bags, weight and size limits apply).

**Advanced purchase requirements apply; seats, days, and markets are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

RAPID REWARDS PROMO TERMS & CONDITIONS

Book a flight on Southwest.com or swabiz.com using your Rapid Rewards points from March 29, 2022, through March 31, 2022 and receive 20% off when you fly between March 29, 2022, through May 25, 2022, ("Promotion Period"). Enter code SAVE20NOW in the promo code box when booking.

The offer is valid for domestic and international travel. The 20% promotion code savings is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away®, Anytime, and Business Select® fares booked with Rapid Rewards points from March 29, 2022, through March 31, 2022, and flown during the Promotion Period; and is applied before taxes and fees. Savings are reflected in the price when entering the multiuse code SAVE20NOW in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com and swabiz.com. This discount is only available through Southwest.com and swabiz.com.

The discount is valid on new reservations only. Discount will apply only for dates within the Promotion Period. If one direction of the trip is outside the Promotion Period and one is within the Promotion Period, only the portion of travel falling within the Promotion Period will be discounted. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Purchaser and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, travel funds, or Southwest gift card.

When traveling on reward travel, the Customer will receive all fare product features except for earning Rapid Rewards points. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in points. Rapid Rewards points bookings are subject to change until ticketed. If the Customer cancels their reservation at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of their flight, any remaining unused points will be returned to their Rapid Rewards account.

The offer is not redeemable for cash, and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously-booked flight, or change to a previously-booked flight. The 20% off discount is not valid on Group Travel, Southwest Vacations®, or special fares such as military and government fares.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FARE SALE RULES

A 21-day advance purchase is required. Purchase today, March 29, 2022, through April 7, 2022, 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Continental U.S. travel is valid from April 19, 2022, through June 15, 2022. Travel the continental U.S. to/from Hawaii, interisland Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel is valid from April 19, 2022, through May 25, 2022. Except as otherwise specified, all travel is valid on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only. Fares are valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of the remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

