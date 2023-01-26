Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Airlines Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-26 pm EST
35.70 USD   -3.17%
04:29pWall Street closes green as GDP data eases recession worries
RE
04:17pTesla, Chevron rise; Wolfspeed, Southwest fall
AQ
04:00pWall Street closes green as GDP data eases recession worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

01/26/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies rose as better-than-anticipated earnings and economic data alleviated fears about spending trends.

U.S. new home sales rose 2.3% to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 616,000 in December, the Commerce Department reported. Gross-domestic product expanded by a higher-than-forecast 2.9% rate in the fourth quarter.

Leading domestic carrier Southwest Airlines reported a fourth-quarter loss, reflecting the meltdown of its cancellation systems during the last week of 2022.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged more than 20% after the retailer disclosed in a filing that it was in default on loans. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1729ET

All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
04:29pWall Street closes green as GDP data eases recession worries
RE
04:17pTesla, Chevron rise; Wolfspeed, Southwest fall
AQ
04:00pWall Street closes green as GDP data eases recession worries
RE
02:44pSouthwest Airlines' Holiday Travel Issues Are Reportedly Probed by US Transportation De..
MT
02:29pWall Street gains as solid GDP data offsets signs of economic weakness
RE
02:01pSouthwest Airlines Exec Says We Feel Very Confident In Our Aircraft Network
RE
02:01pSouthwest cfo says 25% of customers who were issued rapid reward…
RE
01:24pSouthwest warns of loss after holiday meltdown
RE
12:35pSouthwest airlines ceo says we are highly focused on our custome…
RE
12:35pSouthwest airlines ceo says we are intensely focused on reducing…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 840 M - -
Net income 2022 738 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 892 M 21 892 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 64 123
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 36,87 $
Average target price 47,39 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tammy Romo Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Kathleen A. Merill VP-Corporate Delivery Operations & Reservations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.9.50%21 892
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.27.83%10 567
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD1.92%5 370
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.20.55%2 696
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-5.35%2 458
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION4.50%1 740