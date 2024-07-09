On July 9, 2024, Elliott Investment Management announced that it warned of a proxy fight to push for leadership changes at Southwest Airlines Co. In a letter to the Company's board, Elliott Investment Management said while it is open to collaboration, it plans to ?move expeditiously to give shareholders a direct say on the necessary leadership changes.? Elliott Investment Management also stated that the Company's performance is ?unacceptable?

and a leadership change is required to return it to its once-leading position in the industry.