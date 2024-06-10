June 9 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a nearly $2 billion stake in Southwest Airlines and plans to push for changes aimed at reversing the airline's underperformance, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)
- Elliott takes nearly $2 bln stake in Southwest Airlines, WSJ reports