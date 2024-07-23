July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is launching an audit of Southwest Airlines after a series of close calls and incidents, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.26 USD
|-1.46%
|-5.96%
|-6.51%
|07:39pm
|FAA launches safety review of Southwest Airlines
|RE
|07:35pm
|SOUTHWEST SAYS IT RECENTLY FORMED A DEDICATED TEAM TO BOLSTER IT…
|RE
- Stock Market
- Equities
- LUV Stock
- News Southwest Airlines Co.
- FAA launches audit of Southwest Airlines, WSJ reports