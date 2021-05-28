Log in
No alcohol on plane for Southwest Airlines passengers till end of July

05/28/2021
Outbreak of the coronavs disease (COVID-19) in Oakland, California

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Friday it will not resume alcohol services on board until the end of July, ditching its plans to restart next month, following a recent surge in in-flight disruptions by passengers.

"Given the recent uptick in industry-wide incidents of passenger disruptions inflight, we have made the decision to pause the previously announced re-start of alcohol service onboard June (Hawaii flights) and July," said Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz.

After airlines resumed travel following easing of COVID-19 led restrictions, they had mostly suspended in-flight services on domestic flights to avoid having passengers remove their masks while eating or drinking.

Southwest Airlines' decision comes following an incident where a passenger assaulted a flight attendant verbally and physically, during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego on Sunday. The passenger was later taken into custody by Law Enforcement Officials.

"We realize this decision may be disappointing for some customers, but we feel this is the right decision at this time in the interest of the safety and comfort of all customers and crew onboard," Mainz said.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that airlines have filed about 2,500 unruly-passenger reports with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration this year, including 1,900 reports of passengers not wearing mandatory face masks.

Southwest Airlines said it will expand its selection of soft drinks and coffee.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 118 M - -
Net income 2021 122 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 476x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 506 M 36 506 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 56 051
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 69,16 $
Last Close Price 61,73 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Kathleen A. Merill Chief Information & Technology Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.32.44%36 506
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.54.91%15 669
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD48.11%5 173
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY19.01%3 987
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD25.22%2 599
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.38.51%2 003