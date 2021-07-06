Operational Update: Elsa

Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 10am CDT

Planners in the Southwest Airlines Network Operations Control Center in Dallas, in coordination with our Meteorologists and affected airports, proactively have canceled approximately 130 departures today (Tuesday), and approximately 70 departures tomorrow (Wednesday) as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

The primarily affected Southwest Cities are Ft. Myers (RSW), Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), Tampa (TPA), and Orlando (MCO), and we're reaching directly to Customers booked on any canceled or delayed flights to update them and provide their options.

Aligned with this outreach, we're updating a travel advisory prominently displayed for our Customers on the home page of Southwest.com, which will detail evolving and additional flexibility to our standard 'no change fees' policy.

For context, these approximately 200 proactively canceled flights were from our planned operation of approximately 3350 scheduled flights a day on Tuesday and Wednesday each.

Specific flight information is available on Southwest.com, and we have City Fact Sheets that detail our footprint in every airport we serve.

# # #