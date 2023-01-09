Advanced search
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
2023-01-09
35.61 USD   +2.03%
05:46pS&P downgrades Southwest Airlines outlook, expects weaker FFO
RE
05:22pSouthwest Airlines' FFO Likely to Return to Pre-Pandemic Level in 2024; Outlook Revised to Stable, S&P Says
MT
05:22pSouthwest Airlines reshuffles senior management roles
RE
S&P downgrades Southwest Airlines outlook, expects weaker FFO

01/09/2023 | 05:46pm EST
Jan 9 (Reuters) -

Global ratings agency S&P Global lowered Southwest Airlines Co's outlook to stable from positive, saying it expects the airline to generate weaker funds from operations (FFO) through 2023 amid the recent operational meltdown.

"We now expect Southwest's FFO will not return to its pre-pandemic level of $3.5 billion until 2024," the agency said on Monday, adding that the Texas-based carrier faces a potentially weaker macroeconomic environment over the next 12-24 months.

A severe winter storm right before Christmas, coupled with Southwest's outdated systems, caused havoc on the airline's operations, causing over 16,000 flight cancellations between Dec. 22 and Dec. 31.

Lingering effects from the operational issues and a possible decline in travel demand due to inflation could limit Southwest's ability to raise its fares to cover higher costs, S&P said.

Separately, Moody's Investor Service said Southwest's flight cancellations during the holiday season will cost it hundreds of millions of dollars but the resulting credit impact would be manageable owing to strong liquidity and continuing demand for air travel.

Moody's, in a report dated Jan. 5, stated it expects ultimate costs related to refunds and compensations to passengers would be above $500 million, but the company's $13 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $10 billion in debt can give the airline crucial cushioning to manage costs and invest in operational efficiencies.

Moody's believes the impact on Southwest's passenger volumes and finances will barely be noticeable by this spring and beyond.

Last week, Southwest forecast a pre-tax hit of $725 million to $825 million to quarterly earnings due to the cancellations.

The holiday travel meltdown has tarnished the carrier's brand for now, but it will not permanently damage it due to the company's competitive pricing and generally reliable service across a majority of its network, said Moody's. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 051 M - -
Net income 2022 1 066 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 829 M 20 829 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 64 123
Free-Float 66,5%
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tammy Romo Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Kathleen A. Merill VP-Corporate Delivery Operations & Reservations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.4.19%20 829
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.11.48%9 216
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD1.11%5 211
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-6.87%2 362
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.56%2 271
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION1.27%1 678