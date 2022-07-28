Log in
Summary
LUV
US8447411088
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
(LUV)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12:58 2022-07-28 pm EDT
38.00
USD
-6.79%
12:40p
Southwest airlines ceo says main gating factor to future growth…
RE
12:37p
Southwest airlines ceo says carrier benefiting from getting bett…
RE
12:37p
Southwest airlines ceo says so far, demand remains strong, and h…
RE
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO SAYS MAIN GATING FACTOR TO FUTURE GROWTH…
07/28/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
07/28/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO SAYS MAIN GATING FACTOR TO FUTURE GROWTH IS PILOT HIRING
© Reuters 2022
All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
12:40p
Southwest airlines ceo says main gating factor to future growth…
RE
12:37p
Southwest airlines ceo says carrier benefiting from getting bett…
RE
12:37p
Southwest airlines ceo says so far, demand remains strong, and h…
RE
12:35p
Southwest airlines - ceo says continue to experience inflationar…
RE
12:17p
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Best Buy, Diageo, Mastercard, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
11:53a
Southwest posts record revenue but warns of rising costs
AQ
10:56a
Southwest Airlines Named as One of Forbes' 2022 Best Employers for Diversity in America..
AQ
10:48a
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: Are we in a recession, or not?
08:24a
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO
: Flight Credits Will Not Expire
MT
07:39a
Southwest Airlines Company Swings to Adjusted Earnings in Q2, Revenue Increases
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
07/12
Susquehanna Upgrades Southwest Airlines to Positive from Neutral, Keeps $45 Price Targe..
MT
06/23
Barclays Adjusts Southwest Airlines' Price Target to $50 from $58, Keeps Overweight Rat..
MT
06/23
Raymond James Upgrades Southwest Airlines Company to Strong Buy From Outperform, Cuts P..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
24 510 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 545 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
3 139 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
17,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
24 175 M
24 175 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,86x
EV / Sales 2023
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
58 865
Free-Float
66,5%
More Financials
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
40,77 $
Average target price
55,83 $
Spread / Average Target
36,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. van de Ven
President & Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo
Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly
Executive Chairman
Landon Nitschke
Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
-4.83%
24 175
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
-22.22%
9 078
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD
-11.66%
4 549
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
-16.95%
2 452
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
-39.09%
2 043
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD
-17.14%
1 558
More Results
