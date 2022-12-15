Advanced search
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
37.29 USD   -2.23%
04:48pSouthwest Airlines customer service employees approve new labor deal
RE
04:31pSouthwest airlines customer service employees ratify new five-ye…
RE
03:47pGo With Heart And Set Sights On Summer Travel : Southwest airlines extends flight schedule through aug. 14, 2023
PR
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEES RATIFY NEW FIVE-YE…

12/15/2022 | 04:31pm EST
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEES RATIFY NEW FIVE-YEAR LABOR AGREEMENT -UNION


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 241 M - -
Net income 2022 1 265 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 22 646 M 22 646 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 64 123
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,14 $
Average target price 49,94 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. van de Ven President
Tammy Romo Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-10.97%22 646
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-25.67%8 676
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-5.97%5 418
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-11.64%2 611
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD7.94%2 558
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION17.04%1 543