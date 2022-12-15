SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEES RATIFY NEW FIVE-YE…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Fintechs
Boats
The Golden Age of Video Games
In Vino Veritas
Europe's family businesses
The Vegan Market
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Let's all cycle!
Place your bets
The Cannabis Industry
The SPAC
Ageing Population
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Southwest Airlines Co.
News
Summary
LUV
US8447411088
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
(LUV)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
37.29
USD
-2.23%
04:48p
Southwest Airlines customer service employees approve new labor deal
RE
04:31p
Southwest airlines customer service employees ratify new five-ye…
RE
03:47p
Go With Heart And Set Sights On Summer Travel : Southwest airlines extends flight schedule through aug. 14, 2023
PR
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEES RATIFY NEW FIVE-YE…
12/15/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEES RATIFY NEW FIVE-YEAR LABOR AGREEMENT -UNION
© Reuters 2022
All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
04:48p
Southwest Airlines customer service employees approve new labor deal
RE
04:31p
Southwest airlines customer service employees ratify new five-ye…
RE
03:47p
Go With Heart And Set Sights On Summ : Southwest airlines extends flight schedule through ..
PR
12/13
Boeing deliveries rose in November, while new orders fell
RE
12/12
Southwest airlines announces leadership promotions
PR
12/08
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Southwest Airlines Price Target to $62 From $60, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
12/07
Southwest Airlines brings back dividend as travel rebounds
AQ
12/07
Global markets live: Glencore, Apple, Netflix, Tesla, Amazon...
12/07
Transcript : Southwest Airlines Co. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
12/07
Southwest Airlines takes 25% Off Base Fares
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
12/08
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Southwest Airlines Price Target to $62 From $60, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
10/12
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Southwest Airlines to $40 From $50, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
10/11
Susquehanna Adjusts Southwest Airlines' Price Target to $40 From $45, Keeps Positive Ra..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
24 241 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 265 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
3 494 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
18,7x
Yield 2022
0,20%
Capitalization
22 646 M
22 646 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,79x
EV / Sales 2023
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
64 123
Free-Float
66,5%
More Financials
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
38,14 $
Average target price
49,94 $
Spread / Average Target
30,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. van de Ven
President
Tammy Romo
Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly
Executive Chairman
Landon Nitschke
Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
-10.97%
22 646
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
-25.67%
8 676
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD
-5.97%
5 418
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
-11.64%
2 611
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD
7.94%
2 558
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION
17.04%
1 543
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave