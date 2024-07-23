SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS IT IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION IN THE REVIEW OF RECENT EVENTS
|Southwest Airlines Faces FAA Audit Over Recent Safety Incidents: Wall Street Journal
|FAA launches safety review of Southwest Airlines
