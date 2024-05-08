DALLAS -Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launches its annual corporate citizenship reports, the One Report and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report, highlighting the carrier's work across its corporate citizenship initiatives. The integrated reports provide a snapshot of financial; corporate social responsibility (CSR); environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) reporting; and DEI priorities at Southwest Airlines®.

Highlights from the annual reports include:

The Nonstop to Net Zero sustainability strategy and updated environmental sustainability goals.

sustainability strategy and updated environmental sustainability goals. Details on the launch of Southwest Airlines Renewable Ventures .

. Information about the transport of a record 137 million revenue passengers in 2023.

in 2023. How the carrier creates an environment of Belonging while investing in its People .

. Overview of the investments in Customer Experience improvements , such as upgraded WiFi fleet-wide1, digital bag tracking, larger bins, in-seat power, free same-day standby2, and enhancements to Southwest's Rapid Rewards program which make it easier for Customers to achieve Tier Status3.

"When I accepted the CEO role, I was eager to focus our Company on several key initiatives, including our dedication to being a good citizen," said Bob Jordan, President & CEO of Southwest Airlines. "At Southwest, we're committing to a diverse and inclusive workforce, addressing our carbon emissions by driving toward a more sustainable future through our Nonstop to Net Zero strategy, and investing in partnerships that champion communities."

Southwest also celebrates its placement on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list for the second year in a row. Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to study the ESG initiatives of 2,000 companies and recognized the top 600 organizations for their holistic view of corporate responsibility encompassing all three pillars of ESG.

To view the 2023 One Report and learn more about Southwest's citizenship and DEI efforts, visit southwestonereport.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline4. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0005 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years6 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20507. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

