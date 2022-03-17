Southwest Airlines : Additional Partners Join Southwest's Destination 225° Program

Southwest is pleased to announce Advanced Airlines and SkyWest Airlines as the latest partners in the carrier's Destination 225° Program. Named after the southwest heading on a compass, or 225°, the program is designed to guide professional aviators to Southwest Airlines via defined training and flight experience pathways.

"The ability to attract Pilots to Southwest via the partnerships with Advanced Airlines and SkyWest Airlines will bolster our opportunity to develop highly-skilled candidates for First Officer roles at Southwest Airlines," said Alan Kasher, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Air Operations. "Through the Destination 225° Program, combined with our traditional hiring methods, we're recruiting passionate, qualified, and well-trained aviators for the Southwest Team."

For more information on Destination 225° and other valued flying, academic, and training partners, please visit careers.southwestair.com/D225.

