Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Airlines Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwest Airlines : Additional Partners Join Southwest's Destination 225° Program

03/17/2022 | 06:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southwest is pleased to announce Advanced Airlines and SkyWest Airlines as the latest partners in the carrier's Destination 225° Program. Named after the southwest heading on a compass, or 225°, the program is designed to guide professional aviators to Southwest Airlines via defined training and flight experience pathways.

"The ability to attract Pilots to Southwest via the partnerships with Advanced Airlines and SkyWest Airlines will bolster our opportunity to develop highly-skilled candidates for First Officer roles at Southwest Airlines," said Alan Kasher, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Air Operations. "Through the Destination 225° Program, combined with our traditional hiring methods, we're recruiting passionate, qualified, and well-trained aviators for the Southwest Team."

For more information on Destination 225° and other valued flying, academic, and training partners, please visit careers.southwestair.com/D225.

# # #

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
06:11pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Additional Partners Join Southwest's Destination 225° Program
PU
03/16Southwest airlines announces new executives and leadership promotions
PR
03/16TRACKINSIGHT : Travel & Leisure ETFs see the blows and the flows
TI
03/16Southwest Airlines Hits Homerun as the Official Airline of the Colorado Rockies; The ai..
AQ
03/16Goldman Sachs Raises Southwest Airlines Price Target to $30 From $28, Maintains Sell Ra..
MT
03/15Delta Air Lines Shares Jump With Peers Amid Improvement in Q1 Sales Guidance
MT
03/15Southwest, Delta Join Carriers Revising First-Quarter Revenue Outlook Amid Improving De..
MT
03/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bounces back as oil prices retreat below $100
03/15SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Hits Homerun as the Official Airline of the Colorado Rockies
PU
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Southwest Airlines Co. Presents at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference, Mar-15..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 628 M - -
Net income 2022 668 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 542 M 25 542 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 55 100
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 43,12 $
Average target price 54,60 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. van de Ven President & Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.0.65%25 542
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-8.30%10 692
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-19.66%4 304
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-16.22%2 810
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-13.93%2 540
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC10.58%2 483