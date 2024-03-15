DALLAS - Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today that Carrie Mills has beean promoted from Vice President Technology, Cybersecurity to Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) effective March 16. As Vice President & CISO, Mills will be responsible for all aspects of cybersecurity across Southwest Airlines® facilities, airports, and aircraft, comprising security engineering, security operations, incident response, threat intelligence, risk and compliance, and vulnerability management.

In 2017, Mills joined Southwest® as the Senior Manager Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence and Response. Mills earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management information systems from the University of Oklahoma, is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and has a long-standing passion for cybersecurity. Carrie's domain expertise and Leadership talents have been invaluable in evolving Southwest's cybersecurity capabilities.

With Mills's shift in responsibility, Jim Dayton's role has changed from Vice President & CISO Technology to Vice President Technology-Platforms & Architecture. In this role, Dayton will be responsible for building modern foundational data, developing technology platforms, and overseeing the technical design of Southwest's systems to continue bolster the resiliency, security, and effectiveness of Southwest's technology solutions.

"Both Carrie and Jim are excellent Leaders within our Technology Department, and the evolution of their functions is essential as we continue the ongoing work of modernization," said Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Lauren Woods. "As an airline, we always put Safety first, and our Technology Team guides this commitment through reliable, secure, and effective solutions."

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

