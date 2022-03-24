Southwest Airlines : Announces Wanna Get Away Plus®

Southwest Airlines is excited to announce Wanna Get Away Plus®, a new fare that joins Wanna Get Away®, Anytime, and Business Select® in the Company's fare product lineup. This fare will be available to Customers late in the second quarter of 2022.

Wanna Get Away Plus® provides Customers even more flexibility, choice, and rewards for a modest buy-up from Wanna Get Away. In addition to the benefits offered across all our fares (2 free checked bags1, no change fees2, free TV/movies/messaging3), Wanna Get Away Plus® offers:

Transferable flight credit(s), a new benefit that enables Customers to make a one-time transfer of eligible unused flight credit to a new traveler for future use. 4

More flexibility through same-day confirmed change/same-day standby. 5

More earning power with 8X Rapid Rewards points.

In addition, Customers who opt for a refundable Anytime or Business Select fare and our Tier Members will receive more benefits. Business Select and Anytime fares will have the same transferable flight credit benefit as Wanna Get Away Plus®. Anytime fares will also gain EarlyBird Check-In6, Priority Lane7, and Express Lane8 benefits. Tier Members (A-List /A-List Preferred Customers) will now receive same-day confirmed change in addition to same-day standby9.

These changes to Business Select and Anytime will all be available to all Customers when Wanna Get Away Plus® is available for sale in all Southwest channels.

Hear more about Wanna Get Away Plus® and existing fare enhancements from Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty & Products.

Check out our new fare lineup:

First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply. If you need to change an upcoming flight itinerary, you'll only pay the cost in fare difference. Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited funds. To receive a flight credit you must cancel your flight at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled flight departure. See My Account for flight credit expiration dates. Transferable flight credit allows you to transfer your flight credit to another person. Both must be Rapid Rewards® Members and only one transfer is permitted. The expiration date is 12 months from the date the ticket was booked. For bookings made through a Southwest® Business channel, there is a limitation to transfer only between employees within the organization. Same-day change/Same-day standby: For same-day changes, if there's an open seat on a different flight on the same calendar day as your original flight and it's between the same cities, you can book a confirmed seat on the new flight free of airline charges. If there isn't an open seat, ask a Southwest Gate Agent to add you to the same-day standby list. If there are any government taxes and fees associated with these itinerary changes, you will be required to pay those. Your original boarding position is not guaranteed. Refundable, as long as you cancel your reservation at least ten (10) minutes prior to the scheduled departure of your flight. If you cancel, you're eligible to receive 100% of your ticket value as a refund to your original form of payment. Southwest flight credit(s) from a previous reservation that are applied toward a Business Select or Anytime Fare will be refunded as flight credit(s). For travel booked with Rapid Rewards points, if canceled, points will be returned to the Rapid Rewards account holder who booked the ticket. Priority lane: This priority lane gets you to the front of the ticket counter faster. A-List or A-List Preferred Members already enjoy the priority lane (where available). Express lane: This security lane gets you through the security line faster. A-List or A-List Preferred Members enjoy this benefit too. EarlyBird Check-In® means you will automatically be checked in to your flight 36 hours prior to scheduled departure. For Anytime fares purchased between 36 and 24 hours, the boarding position assignment process has begun so this may impact the boarding position assigned to you. If you purchase an Anytime fare within 24 hours of your flight's scheduled departure, you will not receive the EarlyBird Checkin benefit. In an irregular operation situation, the boarding position is not guaranteed. Flights traveling 175 miles or less only serve water.