Join Southwest each month in Waikiki on Queen's Beach for free movie screenings under the stars.

DALLAS - Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is continuing the yearlong celebration of five years of Hawaii service by announcing a collaboration with Waikiki Improvement Association as Presenting Sponsor of a revitalized Sunset on the Beach movie screening series. Premiering June 22, 2024, Hawaii locals, and visitors to the Aloha State, can join Southwest® each month on Queen's Beach in Waikiki for these free, family-friendly events with live music, games, and food at sunset, followed by a movie night under the stars.

"We're committed to building relationships with Hawaii locals-beginning even before we began service to the islands-and listening to learn what is important to them," said Jennifer Bridie, Vice President Marketing Communications & Strategy. "It fills our Heart with pride to bring back this beloved Sunset on the Beach program to continue creating memories with our Customers and Employees as we celebrate five years of service to Hawaii."

Saturday rotating themed programming includes:

June 22: Superhero Spotlight night with, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

July 13: Sunset Sing Along night featuring, "Trolls: Band Together"

Aug. 10: Treats with Wonka night featuring, "Wonka"

Sept. 14: Island Flashback night featuring, "Jumanji" (1995)

Oct. 12: Beach Boos night featuring, "Hotel Transylvania"

For more information on Sunset on the Beach programming, visit southwestairlineshawaii.com. Customers can book their next trip to Honolulu (Oahu), by visiting Southwest.com.

HI 5 Hawaii

Since its first service to Hawaii in 2019, Southwest Airlines® is grateful to have grown to serve five airports in the Aloha State, and to link the Hawaiian Islands with the mainland through nonstop service in eight gateway airports: Long Beach, Calif.; Oakland, Calif.; Sacramento, San Jose, Calif.; Los Angeles (LAX); San Diego; Las Vegas; and Phoenix. Today, Southwest offers up to 90 flights a day touching Hawaii, and more than 60 flights of interisland service this summer. In addition, Southwest Airlines has donated more than $3.8 million in cash and in-kind contributions to Hawaii-based nonprofits throughout its years of service in Hawaii. As part of this programming, the airline is committed to donating $7,500 to AccesSurf, Boys and Girls Club Hawaii and of Maui, and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and invites Customers to donate alongside them. The airline looks forward to celebrating with Heart in the community all year long with new programming added throughout the year, which can be found at swamedia.com/Hi5.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports1 across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline2. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0003People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years4 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20505. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports. Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees 1973-2019 annual profitability Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

