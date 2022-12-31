Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Airlines Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
33.67 USD   +0.87%
04:58pSouthwest Airlines : CEO Bob Jordan Looks Forward After Normal Operations Resume
PU
12/30Consumer Cos Down on Spending Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12/30At Southwest Airlines, a day of calm after a week of chaos
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwest Airlines : CEO Bob Jordan Looks Forward After Normal Operations Resume

12/31/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CEO Bob Jordan shared the following comments with Employees last night as we continue to deliver a normal schedule and determine next steps in protecting our ongoing reliability:

"You know, we'll move forward with lessons learned here, as we always do. We have plans to invest in tools and technology and processes, but there will be immediate work to understand what happened.

One of our five-year strategic plan priorities established in 2021 is to modernize the operation along with a 2022 company focus area of getting back to our historic operational reliability and efficiency. As Andrew stepped into his role, he told you all that one of his key areas of focus was to improve our ability to recover effectively from irregular operations and invest in processes, People, and technology that were already underway.

Analysis Business cases, multiyear project plans, approved budgets, and dedicated project teams are fully focused on making these priorities a reality, and we need to finish that work, and in all honesty, we will dial up that work in 2023.

We always take care of our Customers. That's our 51-year history here. Likewise, I know that we have work to do to restore your confidence in Southwest. You have our word that we will commit to the necessary resources to quickly examine and bolster our strategy for continuous improvement in our processes, our systems, and more."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
04:58pSouthwest Airlines : CEO Bob Jordan Looks Forward After Normal Operations Resume
PU
12/30Consumer Cos Down on Spending Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12/30At Southwest Airlines, a day of calm after a week of chaos
AQ
12/30At Southwest Airlines, a day of calm after week of chaos
AQ
12/30Southwest Resumes Normal Operations After Mass Cancellations, Expects 'Minimal Disrupti..
MT
12/30Southwest Airlines Expects Minimum Operational Challenges for Weekend
MT
12/30Southwest Airlines Resumes Normal Operations Friday, Sees 'Minimal' Disruptions on Week..
MT
12/30Southwest Airlines : Returns to Normal Operations
PU
12/30Southwest Airlines operations back to normal after being crippled by storm
RE
12/30Good bye (riddance) 2022
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 210 M - -
Net income 2022 1 253 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 19 992 M 19 992 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 64 123
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 33,67 $
Average target price 49,44 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. van de Ven President
Tammy Romo Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-21.41%19 992
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-29.18%8 267
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-8.85%5 181
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD9.76%2 554
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-24.32%2 236
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION24.89%1 649