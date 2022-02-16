Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Airlines Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwest Airlines : Joins Vision 2045 Campaign to Highlight Environmental Sustainability Efforts

02/16/2022 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS - Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the "Company") is excited to announce it has joined the Vision 2045 campaign, a collaboration among multiple organizations and companies to share films and resources that aim to inspire businesses and people to take action toward a more sustainable future.

"Southwest® is honored to be part of the Vision 2045 campaign showcasing how the Company is making sustainability a priority through a series of near-term actions and long-term goals, while being the airline with Heart," said Stacy Malphurs, Vice President of Supply Chain Management and Environmental Sustainability for Southwest Airlines. "We're thrilled to join other organizations from across the globe that are telling their stories and highlighting the collective effort through this innovative campaign."

Sustainability is a priority for Southwest, and the Vision 2045 campaign highlights the Company's initiatives to address its environmental impact. This includes a 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutral growth to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations, and a long-term goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world and strives to maintain a steadfast focus on a triple bottom line: People, Performance, and Planet. Learn about Southwest's citizenship efforts and how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwestonereport.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 55,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.  

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded
2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees 
3) 1973-2019 annual profitability 

Media Contacts: 
Visit the Southwest Newsroom at swamedia.com for multimedia assets and other Company news.

Media Relations Team: 214-792-4847, option 1

# # #

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 18:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
02/10AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) Year-End Report January – December 2021
AQ
02/09San Diego International Airport Served 15.6 Million Passengers in 2021
AQ
02/09Southwest Airlines, Worker Union Reach Tentative Deal for Dispatchers
MT
02/08Boeing deliveries remain low as 787 problems weigh
RE
02/08Southwest airlines and transport workers union local 550 reach tentative agreement on t..
PR
02/08Southwest Airlines Co. and the Transport Workers Union Local 550 Reach A Tentative Agre..
CI
02/08TRACKINSIGHT : Thematic Travel ETFs prepare for take off
TI
02/08Frontier, Spirit tie-up will face close U.S. review - lawyers
RE
02/07SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
02/07SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 492 M - -
Net income 2022 657 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 641 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 018 M 28 018 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 55 100
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 47,30 $
Average target price 54,80 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. van de Ven President & Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.10.41%28 018
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.4.90%12 203
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-4.56%5 240
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-4.82%3 173
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC13.39%2 550
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.57%2 282