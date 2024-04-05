SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Uplift, the leading Buy Now Pay Later solution for the world's travel brands, announced today the expansion of its exclusive partnership with Southwest Airlines® by providing eligible Customers with 0% financing* on Wanna Get Away Plus®, Anytime, and Business Select® qualifying fares. Customers can take advantage of this offer for a limited time.

Uplift is integrated into the Southwest® booking platform, providing a frictionless experience for Customers to use flexible payment options offered through Uplift. There are no fees with Uplift, including late fees or prepayment penalties, and travel can happen before completing payments.

"We're excited to support Southwest Airlines by offering 0% financing to their Customers," said Tom Botts, Chief Commercial Officer at Uplift. "Travel should be fun and fulfilling. Being able to spread out payments at no extra cost enhances the overall experience and makes flights accessible to more people."

Southwest's 0% promotion is available for loans with three-month terms on Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select qualifying flights. Customers can book today and fly as soon as tomorrow.

"We're thrilled to partner with Uplift on this exclusive offer. It's another great example of how we're connecting our Customers to what matters most in their lives," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines.

For more information and to book, visit Southwest.com/uplift.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

*The 0% APR offer is available on three-month terms between April 1, 2024, through April 14, 2024, for approved applicants purchasing Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select tickets. Based on a purchase price of $200, Customers could pay a down payment of just $50 today, followed by three monthly payments of $50 at 0% APR. APRs range from 0%-36%; not everyone is eligible to receive a 0% APR offer. A minimum $49 purchase is required. Actual terms are based on the Customer's credit score and other factors and may vary. Not everyone is eligible. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders. Privacy Policy.Terms of Use.

ABOUT UPLIFT

Uplift is a leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise-level travel and hospitality brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drives higher conversion and loyalty for partners while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. Loans are issued by Uplift, Inc., Uplift Canada Services ULC, CBW Bank, Member FDIC or Celtic Bank, Member FDIC. Uplift is a division of Upgrade, Inc., a leading fintech company that offers affordable and responsible credit. To learn more, visit www.uplift.com and www.upgrade.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 75,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees 1973-2019 annual profitability

