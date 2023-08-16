Last year, Southwest Airlines added Wanna Get Away Plus and Transferable Flight Credit™ to our fare lineup as new benefits for Customers.

Now, we're introducing more fare enhancements as part of our ongoing commitment to provide Customers with more choices, more flexibility, and more value when they fly Southwest.

What's Changing

Today, Southwest adds two new benefits to our fares, including making same-day standby a benefit for Customers traveling on Wanna Get Away fares and introducing a capability for Customers to list for standby online or the Southwest app.

Previously, Rapid Rewards Tier Members and Customers traveling on Business Select, Anytime, and Wanna Get Away Plus fares have flexibility to list on a different flight free of charge on their day of travel. This new offering expands the benefit to all Southwest Customers.

We're also offering free Inflight Internet for Customers who purchase a Business Select fare.

A-List Preferred Customers already receive free Inflight Internet, and Customers who purchase Business Select fares now have the ability to connect up to three devices per leg for free with this offering.

We are continuing to enhance our self-service offerings with these changes to create more space for Southwest's Legendary Hospitality. This aligns with and adds to our signature, flexible, and transparent approach to travel, which includes two free checked bags, no change fees, and flight credits that don't expire.

Visit Southwest.com for more on our fares.

Terms and Conditions:

1First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply. 2Fare difference may apply. 3Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds. 4Flight credits for non-refundable fares will be issued as long as the flight is cancelled more than 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. 5Transferable flight credit allows you to transfer your flight credit to another person. Both must be Rapid Rewards® Members and only one transfer is permitted. For bookings made through a Southwest® Business channel, there is a limitation to transfer only between employees within the organization. 6On the day of travel, you can switch free of airline charges to another flight with space available departing on the same calendar day between the same origin and destination as your original flight. Wanna Get Away fares are not eligible for free same-day change. 7You can list for same-day standby via a Southwest Customer Service Agent at the airport or the Southwest app or mobile web. You will receive a message based on the contact preference selected during booking if you are cleared on the flight. For both same-day change and same-day standby, you must change your flight or request to be added to the same-day standby list at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of your original flight or the no-show policy will apply. If using the app or mobile web for standby, you must list your name 30 minutes ahead of scheduled departure. Government taxes and fees may apply but you will be refunded. Your original boarding position is not guaranteed. See Southwest.com/standby for more details. 8Refundable, as long as you cancel your reservation at least ten (10) minutes prior to the scheduled departure of your flight. If you cancel, you're eligible to receive 100% of your ticket value as a refund to your original form of payment. Southwest® flight credit(s) from a previous reservation that are applied toward a Business Select® or Anytime Fare will be refunded as flight credit(s). For travel booked with Rapid Rewards® points, if canceled, points will be returned to the Rapid Rewards® account holder who booked the ticket. 9Priority lane: This priority lane gets you to the front of the ticket counter faster. A-List or A-List Preferred Members already enjoy the priority lane (where available). Express lane: This security lane gets you through the security line faster. A-List or A-List Preferred Members enjoy this benefit too. 10EarlyBird Check-In® means you will automatically be checked in to your flight 36 hours prior to scheduled departure. For Anytime fares purchased between 36 and 24 hours, the boarding position assignment process has begun so this may impact the boarding position assigned to you. If you purchase an Anytime fare within 24 hours of your flight's scheduled departure, you will not receive the EarlyBird Checkin benefit. In an irregular operation situation, the boarding position is not guaranteed. 11Flights traveling 175 miles or less only serve water. 12Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer.