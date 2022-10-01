Southwest Airlines : Monitors Hurricane Ian

Southwest Airlines Monitoring Hurricane Ian: Update #7

Southwest Airlines continues monitoring Hurricane Ian and is making the following operational modifications.

Operations are currently suspended at the following airports:

- Fort Myers

We are continuing to coordinate with our local Teams and authorities to assess damage and infrastructure challenges in southwest Florida. We'll resume operations once it's safe.

Reduced operations are anticipated to begin Sat. Oct. 1, at the following airports:

- Charleston, S.C.

- Myrtle Beach, S.C.

- Charlotte, N.C.

- Raleigh/Durham

- Richmond, Va.

- Norfolk, Va.

- Savannah

Operations have resumed at the following airports:

- Jacksonville

- Orlando

- Tampa

- Sarasota

Customers scheduled to travel to cities that may be affected by the storm are encouraged to visit Southwest.com to review the latest travel advisory, which includes details about our flexible, no-fee accommodation policies. We also encourage Customers to check their flight status and modify their itineraries on our website for convenience.

We'll provide additional updates via SWAMedia.com as our operational plan evolves.

Southwest Airlines Monitoring Hurricane Ian: Update #6

Southwest Airlines continues monitoring Hurricane Ian and is making the following operational modifications.

Operations are currently suspended at the following airports:

- Charleston, S.C.

- Myrtle Beach, S.C.

- Charlotte, N.C.

- Raleigh/Durham

- Richmond, Va.

- Norfolk, Va.

- Savannah

- Fort Myers

We are continuing to coordinate with our local Teams and authorities to track Hurricane Ian as well as assess damage and infrastructure challenges in storm-affected areas. We'll resume operations once it's safe.

Reduced operations are anticipated to begin Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the following airports:

- Jacksonville

- Orlando

- Tampa

- Sarasota

Operations have resumed at the following airports:

- West Palm Beach

- Ft. Lauderdale

- MiamiHavana, Cuba

Southwest Airlines Monitoring Hurricane Ian: Update #5

Southwest Airlines is monitoring Hurricane Ian and has implemented the following operational adjustments:

Jacksonville

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

West Palm Beach/Ft. Lauderdale/Miami

- Operations resume on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Tampa

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Sarasota

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Fort Myers

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Orlando

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Havana, Cuba

- Operations have resumed.

We are continuing to coordinate with our local Teams and authorities to support the Safety of our Employees and Customers. We'll resume operations once it's safe to do so.

Southwest Airlines Monitoring Hurricane Ian: Update #4

Southwest Airlines is monitoring Hurricane Ian and has implemented the following operational adjustments:'

Jacksonville

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

West Palm Beach/Ft. Lauderdale/Miami

- Operations are suspended through at least Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Tampa

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Sarasota

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Fort Myers

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Orlando

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Havana, Cuba

- Operations are currently suspended.

We are continuing to coordinate with our local Teams and authorities to support the Safety of our Employees and Customers. We'll resume operations once it's safe to do so.

Southwest Airlines Monitoring Hurricane Ian: Update #3

Southwest Airlines is monitoring Hurricane Ian and has implemented the following operational adjustments:

West Palm Beach/Ft. Lauderdale/Miami

- Operations are suspended through at least Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Tampa

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Sarasota

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Fort Myers

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Orlando

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Havana, Cuba

- Operations are currently suspended.

We are continuing to coordinate with our local Teams and authorities to support the Safety of our Employees and Customers. We'll resume operations once it's safe to do so.

Southwest Airlines Monitoring Hurricane Ian: Update #2

Southwest Airlines is monitoring Hurricane Ian and has implemented the following operational adjustments:



Tampa

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Sarasota

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Fort Myers

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Orlando

- Operations are suspended through at least Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Havana, Cuba

- Operations are currently suspended.

We are continuing to coordinate with our local Teams and authorities to support the Safety of our Employees and Customers. We'll resume operations once it's safe to do so.

Southwest Airlines Monitoring Hurricane Ian: Update #1

Southwest Airlines is monitoring Hurricane Ian and is implementing operational adjustments based on the storm's current forecasted track.

We've suspended operations today in Havana, Cuba, and will suspend operations beginning this evening in Tampa, Sarasota, and Fort Myers through Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Southwest will continue monitoring the storm and coordinate with our local Teams and authorities to support the Safety of our Employees and Customers.

