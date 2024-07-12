DALLAS - Look what you made us do! Southwest Airlines® is blasting T-Swift's songs as it gets ready to welcome Taylor back to the United States as her global tour lands in Miami and New Orleans. Following strong demand from last year's US tour, the airline is adding more than 10 flights to its schedule to help Swifties get to and from her concerts. Flights are available to be booked today at Southwest.com.

On Oct. 17, Southwest will offer:

Flight Number 22 from Baltimore/Washington to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood

Flight 1989 from Nashville to Miami

On Oct. 20, Southwest will offer:

Flight 1313 from Miami to Nashville

Flight 1213 from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood to Baltimore/Washington

The following weekend, concert goers will be taking over New Orleans and we're adding more flights to get fans to and from the big weekend.

On Oct. 24th, we're adding additional flights to New Orleans including one from Austin and Baltimore/Washington. The following day, on Oct. 25th, we'll add additional flights from Dallas (Love), and San Antonio to New Orleans. At the end of the weekend, on Oct. 27, we'll have additional flights to get fans home with one additional flight to each of those cities.

Southwest is excited to welcome Swifties and looks forward to celebrating with them as they hit the road to see one of the most successful female artists of all time! And remember, just like your first two checked bags, bracelets fly free!

# # #