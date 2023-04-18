Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Southwest Airlines Co.
  News
  Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:48:08 2023-04-18 pm EDT
31.89 USD   -1.32%
12:38pSouthwest Airlines : Operational Update
PU
11:59aSouthwest Airlines Resumes Operations After Technical Problems Tuesday Morning
MT
11:58aSouthwest Airlines Resumes Operations After Pausing Flight Activity
MT
Southwest Airlines : Operational Update

04/18/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 18, 2023

10 AM Update

Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure. Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or visit a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs. We appreciate the patience of our Customers and Employees during this morning's brief disruption.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 16:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 080 M - -
Net income 2023 1 682 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 19 221 M 19 221 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 66 656
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 32,31 $
Average target price 43,90 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tammy Romo Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman
Thomas Merritt CTO, VP-Technology, Infrastructure & Services
Lauren Woods Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-4.04%19 221
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.2.99%8 552
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD17.86%6 121
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-15.11%2 173
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-7.79%2 069
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION3.53%1 735
