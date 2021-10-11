Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Airlines Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwest Airlines : Statement Regarding Recent Operational Disruptions

10/11/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southwest Airlines extends a tremendous apology to our Customers and Employees for the flight cancellations and delays which occurred over the weekend and on Monday.

On Friday evening, the airline ended the day with numerous cancellations, primarily created by weather and other external constraints, which left aircraft and Crews out of pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday. Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and continued strain on our Crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Southwest Teams have been working diligently to restore stability to the network, and we are experiencing less disruptions on Monday. We hope to restore our full schedule as soon as possible. As a note, the operational challenges were not a result of Southwest Employee demonstrations..

To every Customer that experienced a cancellation or delay, Southwest offers our sincerest regret regarding disrupted travel plans, and we look forward to a future opportunity to demonstrate our safe, reliable, friendly, and legendary Southwest Hospitality - something that Customers should always expect from Southwest Airlines.

If Customers require assistance from Southwest, they can utilize one of the airline's self-service options for convenience or Contact Us via one of the methods listed on Southwest.com.

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 20:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
04:42pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Statement Regarding Recent Operational Disruptions
PU
04:39pUS Stocks Drop Monday as Markets Await Big Bank Earnings; Oil Price Advances
MT
04:22pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Reverse Earlier Gains as Markets Await Big Bank Earnings; Oil Pri..
MT
04:17pAspen Technology, Hess rise; Southwest Airlines, Hasbro fall
AQ
03:59pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
AQ
03:49pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Expecting Return to Normal Service This Week But Flights Could be Cut..
MT
03:45pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Expecting Return to Normal Service This Week; Flights Could be Cut in..
MT
03:22pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Climb, Led by SoFi, GameStop, Clover Health
MT
03:19pAfter mass cancellations, Southwest expects flights to normalize this week
RE
02:44pWall Street slips as caution rises over earnings; financials down
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 434 M - -
Net income 2021 280 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 129x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 31 901 M 31 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 54 448
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 53,92 $
Average target price 66,40 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael G. van de Ven President & Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Kathleen A. Merill Chief Information & Technology Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.15.68%31 901
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.27.27%12 994
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD46.26%4 732
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY1.48%3 415
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.78.93%2 491
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-15.49%1 587