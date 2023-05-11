Southwest Airlines : Statement Regarding Results of the Pilots' Strike Authorization Vote

The union representing Southwest Pilots shared the expected result that its strike authorization vote was approved. We'd like Southwest's Customers and Employees to know:

on strike, and the vote result has no impact on our scheduled operations. We are staffed and prepared to welcome travelers for their summer travel plans. In fact, a strike can occur only after multiple steps in the Railway Labor Act collective bargaining process are exhausted, including the National Mediation Board releasing both parties from mediation to end talks.

Our negotiating team remains focused on ongoing discussions and continuing to make progress toward a new agreement for our Pilots. Southwest and the Pilots' union (SWAPA) remain in mediation, which is overseen by the National Mediation Board. Most agreements are reached through direct negotiations or mediation, and 99% of mediation cases since 1980 have resulted in agreement between the parties.

"Our negotiating team continues to bargain in good faith and work toward reaching a new agreement to reward our Pilots," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "This anticipated authorization vote result does not change our commitment to the negotiation process, and we look forward to continuing discussions with SWAPA at the negotiating table."

Through its 52-year history, Southwest has developed an admired and award-winning culture, including never enacting furloughs or pay cuts, while providing legendary Southwest Hospitality to our Customers and Employees. We look forward to continuing our legacy of taking care of our Employees in recognition of the valued skills and talents they contribute to the success of Southwest Airlines.