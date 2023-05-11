Advanced search
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:02:04 2023-05-11 pm EDT
29.05 USD   -0.67%
02:56pSouthwest Airlines Pilots Union Approves Strike; Company Says Vote Outcome Not to Impact Scheduled Operations
MT
02:34pSouthwest Airlines : Statement Regarding Results of the Pilots' Strike Authorization Vote
PU
01:56pSouthwest Airlines Pilots Union Approve Strike Authorization
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Southwest Airlines : Statement Regarding Results of the Pilots' Strike Authorization Vote

05/11/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
The union representing Southwest Pilots shared the expected result that its strike authorization vote was approved. We'd like Southwest's Customers and Employees to know:

  • Southwest's Pilots are noton strike, and the vote result has no impact on our scheduled operations. We are staffed and prepared to welcome travelers for their summer travel plans.
  • In fact, a strike can occur only after multiple steps in the Railway Labor Act collective bargaining process are exhausted, including the National Mediation Board releasing both parties from mediation to end talks.
  • Our negotiating team remains focused on ongoing discussions and continuing to make progress toward a new agreement for our Pilots. Southwest and the Pilots' union (SWAPA) remain in mediation, which is overseen by the National Mediation Board. Most agreements are reached through direct negotiations or mediation, and 99% of mediation cases since 1980 have resulted in agreement between the parties.

"Our negotiating team continues to bargain in good faith and work toward reaching a new agreement to reward our Pilots," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "This anticipated authorization vote result does not change our commitment to the negotiation process, and we look forward to continuing discussions with SWAPA at the negotiating table."

Through its 52-year history, Southwest has developed an admired and award-winning culture, including never enacting furloughs or pay cuts, while providing legendary Southwest Hospitality to our Customers and Employees. We look forward to continuing our legacy of taking care of our Employees in recognition of the valued skills and talents they contribute to the success of Southwest Airlines.

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
02:56pSouthwest Airlines Pilots Union Approves Strike; Company Says Vote Outcome Not to Impac..
MT
02:34pSouthwest Airlines : Statement Regarding Results of the Pilots' Strike Authorization Vote
PU
01:56pSouthwest Airlines Pilots Union Approve Strike Authorization
MT
01:56pSouthwest Airlines Pilots Union Authorizes Strike
MT
09:01aSouthwest airlines debuts first-ever brand film, "alone in tombstone," based on a wattp..
PR
05/10Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks
RE
05/10Honey County Performed 'Got It From My Mama' For Southwest Airlines Live At 35 Inflight..
AQ
05/10US airlines thrown a curveball as consumer habits change post-pandemic
RE
05/09Ryanair set to order jets from Boeing, burying hatchet after price spat
RE
05/09North American Morning Briefing: China Data Sours -3-
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26 675 M - -
Net income 2023 1 669 M - -
Net cash 2023 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 17 400 M 17 400 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 69 868
Free-Float 66,5%
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 29,24 $
Average target price 41,18 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tammy Romo Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman
Thomas Merritt CTO, VP-Technology, Infrastructure & Services
Lauren Woods Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-13.16%17 400
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.12.74%9 362
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD5.01%5 413
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-25.23%1 900
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY52.40%1 865
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-22.10%1 748
