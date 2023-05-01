Southwest Airlines : Statement on Strike Authorization Vote

As they announced earlier this year, the union representing Southwest's Pilots has called for an authorization vote as a contract negotiating tactic, one that has been used by several airline unions within the last twelve months. The call for a vote is not an indication of a pending work stoppage or a disruption to Southwest's scheduled service. The Southwest Team is committed to delivering a safe and reliable travel experience to Customers.

"SWAPA's authorization vote will not affect Southwest's operation or our ability to take care of our Customers," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "Our negotiations continue, with talks resuming this week, and we'll keep working with the assistance of the National Mediation Board to reach an agreement that rewards our Pilots and places them competitively in the industry."

The Railway Labor Act outlines specific processes we must follow in negotiations, and we have assigned mediators from the National Mediation Board overseeing our Pilot negotiations. The mediators are responsible for scheduling the dates and locations of negotiations, as well as what items are discussed. They have encouraged the parties to focus on closing out certain sections, which has led to tentative agreements on several articles, and Southwest is actively participating in the ongoing process.

The Southwest Team is prepared to host Customers with our legendary Southwest Hospitality throughout the summer travel season and beyond. We appreciate the continued support and loyalty of our Customers and Employees.