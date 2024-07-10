Southwest Airlines kicks off a shoppable flights program today that meets their younger audience where they live every day - on TikTok. By partnering with creators in various subcultures of the platform, Southwest will highlight travel inspiration and offer an easy way to book on the LUV airline.

"We've seen the power of influence at work with our Customers and Employees and see the value that comes from our partnerships," said Julia Melle, Director of Brand & Content at Southwest Airlines. "From content creation to distribution strategies, our investment in influencer partnerships helps highlight our carrier's fun-loving personality and flexible policies on every fare, everywhere. If you can purchase an outfit for a trip on the platform, why not purchase the flight too?!"

Southwest Airlines will offer a unique booking experience for users through the TikTok platform starting now through October 13. Ten different creators based in key markets for the airline such as Hawaii, Orlando, Chicago, San Diego, Vegas, Austin, and more will be highlighting unique content featuring a "book now" button throughout the 14-week content fest.

In addition to the shoppable flights experience, Southwest recently launched a Summer of Go sweepstakes, which offers Customers weekly chances to win 1 of 10 destination prize packages to attractive leisure destinations. Customers can visit Southwest.fm/SummerofGo to learn more and enter for a chance to win.

